DigiDocService for digital signatures to be phased out

News
BNS
Estonian ID Card and card reader.
Estonian ID Card and card reader. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
SK ID Solutions will stop offering its DigiDocService web service from October 2020.

This change will affect all e-services that allow for the use of Mobile-ID or use the DigiDocService web service for actions related to using the ID-card, the company said.

Interfacing with the Mobile-ID service has been unchanged since 2007. But with the implementation of new technologies, SK ID Solutions wishes to offer the best technological solutions that also meet the newest requirements and offer the highest possible level of security.

The company will completely stop offering the service for creating signatures, validating signatures and creating signed containers. Today, there are many different options on the market for giving signatures, validating them and for creating signed containers, and these are available in the form of solutions provided by both the state and third parties.

From October 1, 2020, the service will no longer be available for use.

Those e-services that support their customers with the option of authenticating themselves with Mobile-ID and using it for signing, must interface their e-service or application with the Mobile-ID REST API service.

The Mobile-ID REST API is simpler than the current DigiDocService web service, it is based on the microservice architecture and has a much more focused functionality. The service has been available for use since June 2019.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

