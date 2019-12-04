ID-card cannot be used with new version of Mozilla Firefox

Information System Authority (RIA) said on Wednesday the ID card cannot be used with the newest version of Mozilla Firefox.

If Mozilla Firefox version 71 is installed on your computer, RIA recommends using Internet Explorer, Edge or Google Chrome or Mobile-ID to authenticate and sign.

Digital signatures can still be made on a computer using the DigiDoc4 application. Updating Firefox will not affect it, RIA said.

