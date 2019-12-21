ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Speed of mobile internet grew 70 percent in two years ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
As of this year, all Estonian taxpayers can file their 2018 tax returns using their smartphones.
As of this year, all Estonian taxpayers can file their 2018 tax returns using their smartphones. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Checks carried out by the Estonian Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority on the speed of mobile internet show it has increased by 70 percent on average in two years.

Networks of Telia, Elisa and Tele2 were tested earlier this fall and the results show the development of networks has lead to the increases in speed.

Oliver Gailan, head of the department for communication at the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority, said he was pleased to see that all three networks offer a good quality service across Estonia.

"We increasingly conduct our day-to-day business via mobile phone and also seamlessly consume large-volume media content. In Estonia we are used to it that we can use the services no matter where we are," Gailan said through spokespeople. 

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority performed over 2,600 measurements in each of the three networks while passing through a distance of 3,000 kilometers.

With measurements that were conducted mostly during daytime, the highest average download speed, 83 megabits per second (Mbit/s), was registered in the network of Elisa, followed by Telia with 78 Mbit/s and Tele2 with 63 Mbit/s.

A series of measurements was carried out also in a stationary position at 166 points across Estonia. In that contest Elisa and Telia were the top performers with speeds of respectively 131 Mbit/s and 125 Mbit/s. Tele2 was third with an average download speed of 94 Mbit/s.

In the city of Tallinn, and in motion, Elisa offered an average speed of 120 Mbit/s, Telia of 108 Mbit/s and Tele2 of 93 Mbit/s.

The overall top speed, 546 Mbit/s, was measured in the network of Telia in the small town of Karla in Saaremaa.

The coverage of the 4G network of Tele2 meanwhile surpassed that of the networks of Telia and Elisa during measurements performed in the course of a journey along the major roads across Estonia. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
14:30

M.V.Wool concludes in-depth cleansing at fish processing plants

14:13

Gallery: Boris Johnson and Jüri Ratas meet UK soldiers at Tapa

13:37

Speed of mobile internet grew 70 percent in two years

12:25

Helme: Full-scale census requires extra €8 million

11:46

Finance minister: No plans to introduce digital tax in coming years

11:11

Urmas Viilma's interview with the PM: Which politicians need a timeout?

10:41

Supreme Court upholds journalist's courtroom reporting access appeal

09:12

Elron carries eight million passengers in one year for first time

08:47

Supreme Court rejects Enefit Green appeal

20.12

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit NATO troops at Tapa

20.12

Actor and entertainer denies child sex abuse charges

20.12

Reports of Reform Party leader working as cashier a misunderstanding

20.12

Supreme Court rejects Port of Tallinn compensation appeal

20.12

Number of domestic violence incidents multiplies during holidays

20.12

Gallery: ERR annual awards presented at Christmas party

20.12

Ott Tänak third in top British motorsport publication's drivers of 2019

20.12

2019 third quarter house price index up 8.1 percent on year

20.12

Bill would allow landlords to charge tenants for repairs

20.12

Narva announces €97 million budget for 2020

20.12

Police: Most dangerous traffic days ahead between holidays

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: