Speed of mobile internet grew 70 percent in two years

Checks carried out by the Estonian Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority on the speed of mobile internet show it has increased by 70 percent on average in two years.

Networks of Telia, Elisa and Tele2 were tested earlier this fall and the results show the development of networks has lead to the increases in speed.

Oliver Gailan, head of the department for communication at the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority, said he was pleased to see that all three networks offer a good quality service across Estonia.

"We increasingly conduct our day-to-day business via mobile phone and also seamlessly consume large-volume media content. In Estonia we are used to it that we can use the services no matter where we are," Gailan said through spokespeople.

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority performed over 2,600 measurements in each of the three networks while passing through a distance of 3,000 kilometers.

With measurements that were conducted mostly during daytime, the highest average download speed, 83 megabits per second (Mbit/s), was registered in the network of Elisa, followed by Telia with 78 Mbit/s and Tele2 with 63 Mbit/s.

A series of measurements was carried out also in a stationary position at 166 points across Estonia. In that contest Elisa and Telia were the top performers with speeds of respectively 131 Mbit/s and 125 Mbit/s. Tele2 was third with an average download speed of 94 Mbit/s.

In the city of Tallinn, and in motion, Elisa offered an average speed of 120 Mbit/s, Telia of 108 Mbit/s and Tele2 of 93 Mbit/s.

The overall top speed, 546 Mbit/s, was measured in the network of Telia in the small town of Karla in Saaremaa.

The coverage of the 4G network of Tele2 meanwhile surpassed that of the networks of Telia and Elisa during measurements performed in the course of a journey along the major roads across Estonia.

