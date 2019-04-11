Court cancels 5G frequency auction pending competition complaint decision

The Tallinn Circuit Court cancelled a public auction of 5G broadcasting frequencies on Thursday. The decision will remain in effect pending a court decision in the case of a complaint by Levikom, a network provider who argues that the state is hampering competition in the market by artificially limiting the number of competitors.

The auction had been suspended already in March this year. The decision to cancel the auction will remain in effect until Levikom's complaint has been resolved, the company said on Thursday.

In March, the court partially satisfied a preliminary legal protection application. With it, it suspended the auction to grant frequency permits in the 3,410 to 3,800 MHz range until April 21.

Levikom Eesti, which has spent the last few years developing 5G technology in Estonia, found itself at risk of being left out, as the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications has limited the number of frequencies to be assigned in this case to just three.

Levikom CEO: State artificially limiting competition

According to the company's CEO, Peep Põldsamm, the state's priority in this case should be the quick development of 5G technology and its application, along with network speed and reliable connections.

"Four or more frequencies would still work with the 5G standard and wouldn't keep any provider from offering faster Internet connections," Mr Põldsamm said. "But that isn't the idea of 5G anyway, the aim of the 5G frequency auction should be to make the technology available in Estonia as quickly as possible."

Artificially limiting this development by introducing just three frequencies amounts to a manipulation of the market and hampers competition, Mr Põldsamm added.

Mr Põldsamm also pointed out that Levikom has used the frequencies to be auctioned off since 2007, and intends to keep using them for the development of its own 5G services. Reassigning them by auctioning them off anew violates the law, the company claims.

Since 2016 Levikom Eesti has invested some €2 million in the development of 5G and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies. Why the state would now try to limit competition in this business, which is developing services for the public sector, health care and other areas of life, is hard to understand, Mr Põldsamm said.

The 5G (fifth generation) mobile communications standard is geared towards a high data rate, more reliable connections, lower energy consumption and the capacity to handle an extremely large number of connected devices. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications has decided to auction off three frequencies in the 3410-3800 MHz range starting at €1.6 million each.