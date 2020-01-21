ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

5G frequency permits discussed by both Supreme Court and Riigikogu ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Mobile communications tower.
Mobile communications tower. Source: ERR
News

Levikom has contested the circuit court ruling according to which the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM) was right when it only included three frequency bands in the state's 5G competition and taken the matter to the Supreme Court. The ministry has also been summoned by a Riigikogu select committee. The competition has been frozen.

Tallinn Circuit Court ruled on December 11 last year that the state was right to only issue three 5G frequency permits after the initial regulation was contested by telecommunications firm Levikom. CEO of Levikom Peep Põldsamm vowed to appeal the circuit court ruling at the time.

The Supreme Court told ERR that Levikom Eesti OÜ's complaint was registered on January 10. Whether the Supreme Court will decide to hear the matter and when remains unclear.

The court saga continuing means that the 5G competition has been put on hold for an unspecified time.

The main point of contention in administrative and circuit courts was whether issuing three permits instead of four constitutes restricting entrepreneurial freedom and whether it is in accordance with the law. Levikom maintains that the regulation has not been drawn up properly and only issuing three permits caters to the interests of Estonia's three major mobile telecommunication service providers – Telia, Elisa and Tele 2.

Because Levikom has made a lot of noise about the competition and halted the process of adopting 5G in Estonia, the Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee has now taken an interest in the matter.

Deputy Secretary General of MKM Siim Sikkut appeared before the committee on Thursday last, with the matter discussed again on Monday. Committee chair Katri Raik (SDE) told ERR that the committee wanted to know whether the competition has been transparent enough.

Raik said that while no great lapses were discovered in how the competition was handled, there were a few remarks.

"The ministry held talks with all four parties before drawing up the regulation, but they should take greater care recording their talks," Raik said.

MKM told ERR that the matter landed on the select committee's desk following a complaint from Levikom.

"We emphasize that this is an ongoing legal dispute where two court instances have found that MKM has not broken the law or restricted competition regarding the 3.6 Gigahertz competition. The ministry and its officials have always proceeded based on communications market considerations and national interests," said ministry spokesperson Laura Laaster.

Katri Raik said that the select committee will also invite the Riigikogu economic affairs and national defense committees to participate in proceedings.

Levikom's tax arrears a problem

When the administrative court ruled in favor of MKM last September, the ruling read that because Levikom has failed to file audited annual reports for the past two years and owes tax arrears, it is unlikely the company would have been allowed to participate in the competition in the first place. "Therefore, the company has no reason to contest only three permits being put up for auction," the court's judgment read.

The company owing taxes also bothered the anti-corruption committee. "Because Levikom still owes tax arrears, it is a serious argument against allowing them to participate in the tender," Raik said.

That was not the only thing bothering the committee chairman. "Levikom has frequently turned to the committee, both via letters and phone calls. Turning to individual members by making calls and sending letters does not make Levikom look good as we are the anti-corruption committee. It makes Levikom look very peculiar," Raik said.

Põldsamm told ERR last September that those are not the points of contention. "That is so illogical and off the point. The court case does not concern the rights and obligations of Levikom, it concerns ensuring a free market for next generation communications services," Põldsamm said at the time.

Even though the tender has been put on hold for the time being, the ministry believes the delay will not prove too damaging.

"The court dispute has no doubt slowed down the process of issuing frequency permits and consequently the development of 5G networks. At the same time, we cannot say Estonia has fallen far behind other countries," Laura Laaster said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

supreme courtmkmlevikom5g competition5g tenderriigikogu anti-corruption select committee
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:46

Center secretary general: Losing power in Tartu a failure

18:44

Prosecutor's office investigating potential MP conflict of interest

18:20

Tallinn hoping to finish adjusting Reidi Road traffic lights by spring

18:02

Archer Lisell Jäätma wins France round to go top in world rankings

17:37

Riigikogu weighing statement to rectify Russia's treatment of history

17:13

5G frequency permits discussed by both Supreme Court and Riigikogu

16:51

Income tax returns can be filed in Estonia from February 15

16:29

Tartu mayor: Continuing coalition with Center would have defied logic

16:11

Estonia granted short-term work permits to 28,297 in 2019

15:31

Gallery: Nature showing signs of spring in mid-January

15:07

Former SDE Tallinn City Commissioner joins Center Party

14:49

Estonia not to be represented at Holocaust remembrance event in Israel

14:23

Gallery: Director Tanel Toom wins Postimees' Person of the Year award

14:07

Man who smuggled €130,000 in his socks into Estonia given five-year ban

13:47

Oil shale mining waste products to be used in Rail Baltic construction

13:13

Survey: Majority of people think improving welfare should be state's goal

12:39

Anett Kontaveit Australian Open first round match postponed to Wednesday

12:11

Estonian economy estimated to grow no more than 2.5 percent in 2020

11:44

Ratas: Coalition collapse in Tartu a teachable moment

11:17

Prime minister attends World Economic Forum in Switzerland

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: