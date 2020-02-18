ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Levikom files criminal complaint against SDE MP Katri Raik ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR
Social Democratic Party member Katri Raik.
Social Democratic Party member Katri Raik. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Levikom Eesti OU has filed a report of criminal offense against Social Democratic Party (SDE) MP and chair of the Riigikogu's anti-corruption select committee Katri Raik.

Levikom is asking for the prosecutor's office to launch criminal proceedings against Raik on the basis of influence peddling, counterfeiting or falsification of documents by officials in connection with falsification of the minutes of the committee's January 16 sitting on the 5G frequency competition.

"By law, the prosecutor's office has 10 days to examine and analyze the content of the report of criminal offense and, within that time, is obligated to make a decision on whether or not to launch criminal proceedings," Olja Kivistik, spokesperson for the Office of the Prosecutor General, told BNS.

A sitting of the Riigikogu's anti-corruption select committee took place on January 16 and was attended by Siim Sikkut, deputy secretary general of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, Tonu Nirk, head of the department for communication at the ministry, and Kaur Kajak, director general of the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority. The sitting was driven by an application of Levikom Eesti OU regarding the 5G frequency competition. All those invited to the committee sitting are involved in the preparations for the 5G frequency competition and are within the circle of persons making decisions related to that.

"The minutes of the sitting of the anti-corruption select committee were disclosed on January 27 and it was revealed upon inspection of the minutes that they did not contain the actual statements made at the sitting, meaning that wordings have been arbitrarily distorted or that important statements have been left out altogether. By distorting the wordings in such a way and selectively reflecting them in the minutes, attempts have been made to conceal the corrupt and cartel-like conduct associated with the granting of 5G frequency licenses," Toomas Peek, chairman of the management board of Levikom Eesti OU, told BNS.

Peek said former SDE minister Rene Tammist on January 29, 2019 signed a regulation for the organization of a 5G frequency competition, which is unjustifiably restricting the freedom to conduct a business and perpetuating a substantial part of the national frequency resource for foreign companies Telia, Tele2 and Elisa jointly dominating the market, and added that Levikom has contested the aforementioned competition regulation in court.

Levikom has proposed to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications how resources could be shared to the satisfaction of all parties so that current mobile operators could maximize the use of frequencies for mobile communications without restricting the freedom to conduct a business.

"Levikom's proposal would also help speed up the construction of the last mile and help to implement the latest 5G modification the fastest, which would accelerate the development of the Estonian economy. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications has declined to discuss Levikom's proposal, thus, in Levikom's opinion, representing the interests of the foreign companies jointly dominating the market," Peek said.

Katri Raik (SDE) told ERR on Tuesday afternoon she did not understand where Levikom's allegations came from because the company did not attend the hearing in January. She called the claims incomprehensible.

Raik said members of the commission - one member from each political party - have always had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the draft protocol before it was signed and made public. "I have always followed this procedure as chairman of the committee. There were no comments on the specific draft protocol," Raik noted.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

5gkatri raiklevikom
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:53

EU funds hiatus sees reduced Tallinn road reconstruction work in 2020

17:27

Parliament passes law aimed at bringing ships under Estonian flag

16:54

Levikom files criminal complaint against SDE MP Katri Raik

16:38

Anett Kontaveit in WTA Dubai tournament first round clash

16:33

Karu recommends setting up hydrogen plant in Ida-Viru County

15:54

Isamaa leaves Pärnu's coalition

15:27

Oliver Nääs and Diana Minumets: State overregulating tenders

14:55

Pharmacy chains playing a waiting game on reforms

14:19

380,000 tax returns submitted by Tuesday morning

14:01

Foreign minister rejects China embassy intelligence service criticisms Updated

13:54

Polar explorer Timo Palo: This winter is breaking all records

13:22

Five-year defense development plan focuses on communications, mobility

12:51

Supreme Court upholds corruption defendants' complaint

12:24

Estonian ambassador to NATO: Alliance in Iraq not feasible without USA

11:50

Ida-Viru County is considering building a carbon dioxide capture plant

11:38

Family doctors shouldn't be guided by their world view regarding treatment

11:24

Agriculture and Rail Baltic Estonia priorities in EU long-term budget plans

10:51

Riigikogu committee: New MS Estonia inquiry possible if new facts emerge

10:33

Reform Party to elect new chairman and board at general assembly in March

10:26

Estonia ready for Putin's possible arrival for Finno-Ugric congress

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: