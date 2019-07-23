IT minister to establish cybersecurity working group

Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology Kert Kingo (EKRE) is to establish a cybersecurity strategy coordination working group to be tasked with monitoring and coordinating the implementation of agreed-upon objectives and, on the basis thereof, preparing a report to the Cyber Security Council.

The cybersecurity strategy aims to maintain and shape a sustainable digital society relying on strong technological resilience and emergency preparedness, promote entrepreneurship and research and development in the cybersecurity sector, ensure sufficient and forward-looking talent supply as well as ensure that Estonia is a credible and capable partner in the international arena, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said.

The working group will include representatives from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Education and Research, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the Government Office, it appears from the order signed by Kingo.

Institutions and ministries have appointed an official responsible for cybersecurity to participate in the work of the working group and coordinate the implementation of agreed-upon strategy priorities via planning documents from their respective ministry and its area of governance.

In November 2018, the Estonian government approved the 2019-2022 cybersecurity strategy. This is the third strategy document for the cybersecurity and safety field that defines a longer-term vision for the sector, the objectives to be achieved, and priority courses of action, roles and responsibilities for achieving it.

The implementation of the strategy and the established working group will be led by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. The cybersecurity working group is to begin meeting on an at least quarterly basis, or more often, if needed.

