Opposition to continue boycott of prime minister during Question Time

MPs Kaja Kallas and Jürgen Ligi (Reform) during Question Time the Riigikogu.
MPs Kaja Kallas and Jürgen Ligi (Reform) during Question Time the Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Members of the Reform Party and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) have boycotted Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) during Question Time at the Riigikogu three times already, and have not ruled out continuing to do so, daily Postimees writes.

According to a law passed in 2009, the prime minister is required to attend every Question Time at the Riigikogu, but the questions asked at each session, and to which attending minister they are directed, are entirely up to the wishes of MPs themselves, Postimees writes (link in Estonian).

Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas explained that Ratas has angered the opposition by not answering their questions and instead giving patronizing compliments, and so they have decided to ask questions of ministers that have something substantive to say about their area of governance.

At her first Question Time last week, for example, Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kert Kingo (EKRE) was asked 13 of 15 questions in total.

According to SDE chairman Indrek Saar, the continued boycott of Ratas will give the prime minister a chance to reflect on whether everything he has walked back on in order to hang onto his position as prime minister has been worth it.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

reform partyjüri ratassocial democratic partyquestion time


