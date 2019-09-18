ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Social Democrats, Reform boycott prime minister during Question Time ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) speaking before the Riigikogu.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) speaking before the Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The parliamentary groups of neither the Reform Party nor the Social Democratic Party (SDE) submitted a single question for Wednesday's Question Time with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre).

SDE chairman Indrek Saar confirmed to ERR that the Social Democrats had agreed with the Reform parliamentary group not to submit any questions to the prime minister.

"We have repeatedly seen as we have asked him questions that he essentially does not lead this government," Saar said. "So we will direct our questions to those who do."

Another concern was the prime minister's tone. "For another thing, Ratas has started using this patronizing style that is not acceptable among adults speaking with one another," he added.

Last November, while Ratas' first government was in office, the opposition likewise boycotted the head of government. In that case, the opposition consisted of Reform, the Free Party, and now-coalition member Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

"The prime minister cannot act like this," said EKRE chairman Mart Helme at the time. "The prime minister cannot adopt the stance of taunting MPs, taunting parliamentary groups and other parties. This is unacceptable."

Centre group chair asks sole question

Ratas was asked just one question during Wednesday's Question Time — by Centre parliamentary group chairwoman Kersti Sarapuu, about tax dogmas.

Former longtime MP and former President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) wrote on Facebook that until now, the understanding had existed regarding Question Time that MPs who do not belong to the government coalition must be given priority in submitting questions.

"Why? Two reasons," Nestor wrote. "The practical — a coalition MP has a hundred other opportunities to ask. The political — a question asked of a minister by an elected representative cannot be a trick show in which a supporter of the minister asks a question and the minister provides an expected response with the goal of promoting the party's political agenda."

The press service of the Riigikogu told ERR that it is the Board of the Riigikogu that determines the order of questions, and it has been customary for the prime minister to respond first; this time, there simply were no further questions.

At the beginning of Question Time, Reform MP Urve Tiidus asked a procedural question regarding whether best practices had been changed regarding preference being given to the opposition during Question Time.

President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) replied that it is also best practice to allow the prime minister to respond to questions first.

He noted that the Board of the Riigikogu had discussed the order of questions, and considered allowing Reform parliamentary group chairwoman Kaja Kallas to ask a question of Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) first, prior to the question addressed to the prime minister, but nonetheless decided that the prime minister would answer his question first.

Põlluaas also stressed that best practices do not rule out coalition MPs being  able to ask questions as well.

SDE member Jevgeni Ossinovski likewise found that Question Time is primarily an opposition-based format.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

reform partyjüri ratasriigikogusocial democratic party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
17.09

Reinsalu: Estonia must strengthen ties with global diaspora community

17.09

ERR's Vikerraadio to mark European language day with song competition

17.09

Veho to acquire Silberauto

17.09

Establishment of internal defense reserve to cost €20 million

17.09

Lukas on immigrants: Maybe we need a Language Board to get things in order

Opinion
Business
16.09

Estonia's second quarter job vacancy rate below EU, euro area average

16.09

Central bank: Few Estonian families have investment experience

16.09

Road Administration announces new procurement for Saaremaa air link

16.09

Maxima challenges establishment of competing Lidl in Tartu

15.09

Estonia labor cost increase in Q2 2019 higher than EU average

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:40

Medicines' supply problems have become more frequent

15:10

Police investigating alleged collusion at University of Tartu

14:47

Committee: Universal basic income will not be introduced anytime soon

14:25

Tallinn wants tougher alcohol restrictions

14:01

Social Democrats, Reform boycott prime minister during Question Time

13:43

Rescue workers to protest low wages on Thursday

13:19

Air Baltic Estonian passenger numbers up by almost half on year

12:38

Tobacco product prices to rise every year from 2020 to 2023

11:59

Exhibition of ideas to improve Tartu launched ahead of public vote

11:27

Belgian jets scrambled for first time on Tuesday

10:59

Suspect in Narva shooting taken into custody

10:21

Transferwise revenue up, company profitable for third year in a row

09:47

Estonian tech companies pledge to become climate neutral in 10 years

09:16

Finance minister on next budget: We're looking for money to fund promises

08:52

Wandering Lights Festival starts on Wednesday in Kadriorg Park

17.09

Riigikogu committee backs repealing outdoor political advertising ban

17.09

Reinsalu: Estonia must strengthen ties with global diaspora community

17.09

ERR's Vikerraadio to mark European language day with song competition

17.09

Veho to acquire Silberauto

17.09

Establishment of internal defense reserve to cost €20 million

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: