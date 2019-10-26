ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

EKRE council meeting in Tartu Saturday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Mart (left) and Martin Helme of EKRE.
Mart (left) and Martin Helme of EKRE. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is holding a council meeting in Tartu Saturday, starting at 12.00 p.m.

On the agenda at the Hotel London in the city center is a presentation by party leader Mart Helme, according to ERR's online news in Estonia.

The meeting will also be addressed by former president, Arnold Rüütel, who is EKRE honorary chair.

However, finding a new ministerial candidate to replace Kert Kingo, who stepped down as foreign trade and IT minister on Wednesday after allegations that she had lied to the Riigikogu, is not likely to be on the agenda, EKRE says.

EKRE's council consists of honorary chair, chair and vice-chair, the party's 19 MPs chairs of regional associations and others elected at its congress. One additional representative per 300 members is additionally added to the council.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekremart helmearnold rüütelekre council


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:08

Interview: Ratas to reserve veto right regarding new minister

11:55

EKRE council meeting in Tartu Saturday

11:06

Tänak in fifth place after rally Catalunya day one

10:24

President formally releases foreign trade minister from office

25.10

Land sale for future IKEA store outside Tallinn concluded

25.10

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Oct. 25-31

25.10

What the papers say: Estonian twin undertakers in US, Veriora skate park

25.10

CityBee starts offering car rental service in Tallinn

25.10

Ex-IT minister Kert Kingo says she followed law when misleading Riigikogu

25.10

Tallinn to fund free meals for children in private kindergartens

25.10

Tallinn Transport chief says foreign labor could reduce bus driver shortage

25.10

Over 5,000 digital signatures collected supporting fur farm ban

25.10

Official letter shows minister aware of M.V.Wool risks earlier than claimed

25.10

Chinese investor convinced Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel will be successful

25.10

Ministry's inaction will lead to pharmacy crisis, reform impacts unknown Updated

25.10

Over €49 million to be spent on improving safety of busy roads

25.10

Health board traces second listeria strain to M.V.Wool fish factory

25.10

Isamaa chairman: Nothing tragic about postponing pension reform

25.10

Hiiumaa ferry timetable change will harm local business, says one firm

25.10

EKRE has several candidates for Kingo replacement

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: