EKRE council meeting in Tartu Saturday

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is holding a council meeting in Tartu Saturday, starting at 12.00 p.m.

On the agenda at the Hotel London in the city center is a presentation by party leader Mart Helme, according to ERR's online news in Estonia.

The meeting will also be addressed by former president, Arnold Rüütel, who is EKRE honorary chair.

However, finding a new ministerial candidate to replace Kert Kingo, who stepped down as foreign trade and IT minister on Wednesday after allegations that she had lied to the Riigikogu, is not likely to be on the agenda, EKRE says.

EKRE's council consists of honorary chair, chair and vice-chair, the party's 19 MPs chairs of regional associations and others elected at its congress. One additional representative per 300 members is additionally added to the council.

