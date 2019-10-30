EKRE to protest youth center LGBT discussion event

Members of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) are to picket an LGBT+ discussion event in Tartu, according to Baltic News Service.

The event is due to be held at Lille youth center, in the city, regional daily Tartu Postimees reports.

Silver Kuusik, EKRE board member, is organizing the demonstration, which if it goes ahead will be at least the second of its kind in recent weeks, after a similar incident in Pärnu the week before last.

EKRE's council convened last Saturday, also in Tartu. Statements made at that meeting included calls to halt what it called the state or public financing of LGBT+ groups and their activities.

EKRE informed the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) of its plans, saying that the aims were to introduce and defend its values, which include conservative family values, the party says.

According to BNS, two more similar events are registered with the PPA, though their location is not currently public knowledge.

Head of the youth service at Tarty City Government Piret Talur said that she was puzzled by EKRE's actions, adding that no similar event has been held by her organization to date, adding that the original venue, the Lille youth center, is now off the table. Those planning to attend will be informed of the alternative venue

"We don't want to place minors in the midst of adults' demonstrations or let them be used in anyone's political agenda," Talur said of the move, noting that her center had the responsibility to hold the event if it had been requested.

"We are not violating anyone's rights with these discussions," Talur said, adding there were 500-600 younger LGBT+ people in the city, who the organization wished to support and that this would in no way constitute any sort of promotion.

