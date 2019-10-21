ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

EKRE members, supporters crash LGBT event in Pärnu ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Estonian LGBT Association chairperson Kristel Rannaääre.
Estonian LGBT Association chairperson Kristel Rannaääre. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

An outreach event organized by the Estonian LGBT Association at Pärnu's Nooruse Maja on Friday night was crashed by members and supporters of the coalition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), as a result of which police were ultimately called and the event relocated, writes regional daily Pärnu Postimees.

EKRE Pärnu County chapter chairwoman Helle Kullerkupp told Pärnu Postimees (link in Estonian) that they were interested in hearing what young people in attendance would be told and asking appropriate questions, but it was quickly made clear that they were not welcome at the event.

Eyewitness accounts told a different story, however, indicating that more than ten or so people had shown up at the event acting confrontationally, demanding to be let in, and, once inside, eventually raising their voices, causing another attendee to indicate that while they were not afraid before, they were afraid now.

EKRE Saare County chapter chairman Daniel Mereäär, who was among those to show up at Nooruse Maja, wrote about the Friday night incident on social media over the weekend, asking, among other things, whether it is against the law for EKRE members or other citizens with different worldviews to attend taxpayer-funded LGBT community events.

LGBT Association chairperson Kristel Rannaääre explained that they did indeed call the cops, as those to crash the event were acting and expressing themselves aggressively, but noted that what bothered her the most was that it was a board member and regional chair of a government party that issued a call to sabotage Friday's event, leaving the impression that this was a systemic and planned effort on EKRE's part.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

pärnuekrelgbt+estonian lgbt association


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:28

Tallinn delays new bus routes due to lack of drivers

12:06

Reinsalu: NATO Article 5 works 'unconditionally' despite Syria escalation

11:41

Kanepi rises in women's tennis WTA rankings

11:06

EKRE members, supporters crash LGBT event in Pärnu

10:32

Ministry of Culture rejects Narva mayor's request to co-finance new piano

10:04

Paper: Returns on voluntary pension schemes in Estonia lowest in Europe

09:46

Opposition to continue boycott of prime minister during Question Time

09:07

Gallery: Snap exercise Okas ended on Sunday

08:35

Two young Finns found dead on Tallink cruise ship

20.10

Estonian minister greets Finnish, Hungarian colleagues on Finno-Ugric Day

20.10

First component for AI-based applications reaches source code repository

20.10

National EMN contact point to be relocated to Academy of Security Sciences

20.10

Estonia to financially support democracy in Eastern Europe, Central Asia

20.10

UK should hold new referendum, says Estonian MEP

19.10

RIA: Number of cyber incidents in September slightly above annual average

19.10

Estonian ports' September cargo volumes down 3.3 percent on year

19.10

€174,900 in excise duty paid on tobacco-free snus in September

19.10

Teachers shocked by closed-mindedness of new kindergarten curriculum

19.10

Analyst: May take decades to see positive natural population growth

19.10

Estonia to allocate €675,000 to international humanitarian organizations

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: