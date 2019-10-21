EKRE members, supporters crash LGBT event in Pärnu

An outreach event organized by the Estonian LGBT Association at Pärnu's Nooruse Maja on Friday night was crashed by members and supporters of the coalition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), as a result of which police were ultimately called and the event relocated, writes regional daily Pärnu Postimees.

EKRE Pärnu County chapter chairwoman Helle Kullerkupp told Pärnu Postimees (link in Estonian) that they were interested in hearing what young people in attendance would be told and asking appropriate questions, but it was quickly made clear that they were not welcome at the event.

Eyewitness accounts told a different story, however, indicating that more than ten or so people had shown up at the event acting confrontationally, demanding to be let in, and, once inside, eventually raising their voices, causing another attendee to indicate that while they were not afraid before, they were afraid now.

EKRE Saare County chapter chairman Daniel Mereäär, who was among those to show up at Nooruse Maja, wrote about the Friday night incident on social media over the weekend, asking, among other things, whether it is against the law for EKRE members or other citizens with different worldviews to attend taxpayer-funded LGBT community events.

LGBT Association chairperson Kristel Rannaääre explained that they did indeed call the cops, as those to crash the event were acting and expressing themselves aggressively, but noted that what bothered her the most was that it was a board member and regional chair of a government party that issued a call to sabotage Friday's event, leaving the impression that this was a systemic and planned effort on EKRE's part.

