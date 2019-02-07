news

Rakvere city council sued for cutting back funding of LGBT+ festival ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
BNS
Not enthusiastic: Rakvere's city council has cut back funding for an LGBTI festival by 80%. Image is illustrative
Not enthusiastic: Rakvere's city council has cut back funding for an LGBTI festival by 80%. Image is illustrative Source: AFP/Scanpix
Culture

Non-profit MTÜ SevenBow, the organiser of the Festheart LGBTI film festival in Rakvere, is suing the city council because they decided to cut back funding for the festival.

SevenBow finds the decision unfair, and together with the Estonian Human Rights Centre and law firm Hedman Partners is suing the city council.

SevenBow submitted an application in line with council rules for support for Festheart 2019. The city's cultural affairs committee evaluated all applications submitted, and deemed SevenBow's plans relevant and worthy of support.

But instead of following the committee, the city council decided to cut back support by 80%, down to just a fifth of the sum the non-profit had applied for and which the committee had backed.

Meanwhile, grants to all other applicants were confirmed in accordance with the applicable procedures as well as the cultural committee's proposal.

This isn't the first time an application received this treatment by the city council: another legal dispute involving the exact same parties and a similar case of last year is still unsolved.

"The politicians are once again interfering in the funding of culture based on their own prejudices, and copying our authoritarian eastern neighbour," Keio Soomelt, representative of SevenBow, said.

Executive director of the Estonian Human Rights Centre, Kari Käsper, said the issue at hand isn't just about this specific festival, but that funding at both the national as well as the local level should be subject to what benefits the local cultural life, not personal prejudice.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

rakverelgbtifestheart 2019


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
06.02

Use of Tallinn public transport increases by 10% in 2018

06.02

Number of murders, manslaughters continues to decline in 2018

06.02

Port of Tallinn corruption case: Trial to begin on 7 May

06.02

Chief justice: Supreme Court justice salaries no longer competitive

06.02

Oldest living Estonian Marta Kivi turns 107

06.02

Saremaa-Latvia ferry link not coming in 2019

06.02

Gallery | German defence minister visiting Estonia Updated

05.02

Share of membership fees in party funding only marginal

Opinion
28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

Business
01.02

Banks to cease issuing ID Card PINs as well as pass code cards

01.02

Estonian financial supervision authority rejects blame in Danske case

31.01

Industrial production increases through 2018

30.01

Swedbank profits rise 21% in 2018, to over €200 million

30.01

€141 million tax rebate due for past tax year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
17:50

European committee: Danske money may have been used to influence elections

16:35

Watch again| All-woman pre-election debate in English Updated

15:47

Rakvere city council sued for cutting back funding of LGBT+ festival

12:38

Flu season in full swing, number of patients increases by 60%

11:49

Free Party official files criminal complaint against Pro Patria chair

11:12

Supreme Court rejects appeal of ID-card producer regarding public tender

09:08

Consumer price index increases by 2.7% year on year in January

08:55

Simson: Coalition with SDE, Pro Patria first choice of Centre Party

08:35

Brits not interested in Estonian citizenship despite Brexit

06.02

Russian, English news in Latvia under threat, 'Russia Today next in line'

06.02

Richness of Life Party files justice chancellor complaint against ERR

06.02

Use of Tallinn public transport increases by 10% in 2018

06.02

Number of murders, manslaughters continues to decline in 2018

06.02

Archbishop publishes election recommendation for 'Christian voters'

06.02

Port of Tallinn corruption case: Trial to begin on 7 May

06.02

Chief justice: Supreme Court justice salaries no longer competitive

06.02

More than 400 Reform members have criminal record, 233 serving sentence

06.02

Oldest living Estonian Marta Kivi turns 107

06.02

Saremaa-Latvia ferry link not coming in 2019

06.02

Gallery | German defence minister visiting Estonia Updated

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: