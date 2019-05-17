Estonia unchanged in LGBT+ rankings

Estonia ranks 21st in Europe in its treatment LGBTI+ minorities, according to the Rainbow Europe ranking, unchanged on its position last year.

Rainbow Europe bases the rankings related to how the laws and policies of each country surveyed (a total of 49 European countries are included) impact on the lives of LGBT+ people.

Indicators include equality, family issues, the treatment and situation regarding hate speech, legal gender recommendation, freedom of expression, and asylum rights, the organization's website says, and have been used by the European region of the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans & Intersex Association (ILGA-Europe) since 2009.

Estonia finished significantly higher than the other two Baltic States, Lithuania (32nd) and Latvia (39th), with only one Central and Eastern European (CEE) country, Hungary, finishing ahead of it (by two places). Taking European Union countries alone, Estonia finished 19th, and in the breakdown by categories, it finished highest (15th) in the Legal Gender Recognition and Bodily Identity category, and lowest (joint 31st with several other nations) in the Asylum category.

Malta finished in 1st place overall, Finland in 4th, the U.K. in 9th, and Russia in 46th place. Bottom of the list was Azerbaijan.

Rainbow Europe also provides an annual review, with a more detailed breakdown of each country's performance in the relevant areas available on its website.

May 17 is also the International Day Against Homophobia, which the Irish Embassy in Tallinn marked with a flag affixed to the gates of its premises on Toompea.

"Irish Embassy in Tallinn marks the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. Green is always part of our flag," the embassy posted on its social media page.