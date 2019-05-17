ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia unchanged in LGBT+ rankings ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Attendees at 2017's Tallinn Pride event
Attendees at 2017's Tallinn Pride event Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

Estonia ranks 21st in Europe in its treatment LGBTI+ minorities, according to the Rainbow Europe ranking, unchanged on its position last year.

Rainbow Europe bases the rankings related to how the laws and policies of each country surveyed (a total of 49 European countries are included) impact on the lives of LGBT+ people.

Indicators include equality, family issues, the treatment and situation regarding hate speech, legal gender recommendation, freedom of expression, and asylum rights, the organization's website says, and have been used by the European region of the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans & Intersex Association (ILGA-Europe) since 2009.

Estonia finished significantly higher than the other two Baltic States, Lithuania (32nd) and Latvia (39th), with only one Central and Eastern European (CEE) country, Hungary, finishing ahead of it (by two places). Taking European Union countries alone, Estonia finished 19th, and in the breakdown by categories, it finished highest (15th) in the Legal Gender Recognition and Bodily Identity category, and lowest (joint 31st with several other nations) in the Asylum category.

Malta finished in 1st place overall, Finland in 4th, the U.K. in 9th, and Russia in 46th place. Bottom of the list was Azerbaijan.

Rainbow Europe also provides an annual review, with a more detailed breakdown of each country's performance in the relevant areas available on its website.

May 17 is also the International Day Against Homophobia, which the Irish Embassy in Tallinn marked with a flag affixed to the gates of its premises on Toompea.

"Irish Embassy in Tallinn marks the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. Green is always part of our flag," the embassy posted on its social media page.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

lgbti rights in estoniatreatment of minorities in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
11:06

Reinsalu attends Council of Europe 70th anniversary reception in Helsinki

10:10

Gallery: French unit replaces outgoing Belgians in NATO Battlegroup Estonia

16.05

Estonian government 100-day plan includes 58 objectives

16.05

Gallery: Kaljulaid welcomes Georgian president at Kadriorg

16.05

Estonian government endorses North Macedonia NATO accession protocol

16.05

Tallinn to Riga in under two hours, promises Rail Baltica

16.05

RAF jets scrambled twice in two days to intercept Russian aircraft

16.05

Number of calls to domestic violence helpline doubles since January

Opinion
17:02

Ossinovski: Ratas credibility taking a blow as he cleans up after EKRE

16:35

Estonia unchanged in LGBT+ rankings

16:08

SEB Bank: Labor market impacted most by salary pressure, demographics

15:44

American hip-hop artist Wordsmith to give four free concerts in Estonia

15:20

Eesti Päevaleht scraps Saturday edition

Business
13.05

Eesti Gaas set to enter Finnish market under Elenger brand rename

13.05

Indrek Neivelt: Seven dogmas Estonia needs to abandon

13.05

2018 average gross monthly income €1,234

12.05

African states interested in digital solutions developed by Estonian firms

11.05

Moody's affirms Estonia A1 rating with stable outlook

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

2019 Lennart Meri Conference
Day in the Life
Latest news
18:24

Feature: Europe's moment for a new solution

17:29

Estonian-Finnish fishing vessel impounded in Kaliningrad not yet charged

17:02

Ossinovski: Ratas credibility taking a blow as he cleans up after EKRE

16:35

Estonia unchanged in LGBT+ rankings

16:08

SEB Bank: Labor market impacted most by salary pressure, demographics

15:44

American hip-hop artist Wordsmith to give four free concerts in Estonia

15:20

Eesti Päevaleht scraps Saturday edition

14:34

Spring Storm a success, says EDF commander

13:59

Opinion Digest: Threats, farce, dangers and solutions

13:35

Finance minister vows to oppose further EU integration

12:57

Nordica 2018 unconsolidated losses total €2.3 million

12:08

Rein Suurkask to replace Kert Kingo as MP

11:06

Reinsalu attends Council of Europe 70th anniversary reception in Helsinki

10:10

Gallery: French unit replaces outgoing Belgians in NATO Battlegroup Estonia

09:12

Nearly 26,000 vote early, online on first day in European election

16.05

Rein Sikk: Give those not chosen for Dance Festival the chance to dance too

16.05

Estonian government 100-day plan includes 58 objectives

16.05

Gallery: Kaljulaid welcomes Georgian president at Kadriorg

16.05

Feature: Beware the underworld merchant-adventurer

16.05

Estonian government endorses North Macedonia NATO accession protocol

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: