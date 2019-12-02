Paper: LGBT+ support demonstration to be held in Tartu on Thursday

A month after a spontaneous counterprotest sprang up on response to an anti-LGBT+ protest organized by Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) supporters in the same spot, a demonstration in support of LGBT+ individuals is being held in Tartu's Raekoja plats (Town Hall Square) at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, online news portal Delfi writes.

On the afternoon of Nov. 1, supporters of the coalition EKRE, many of them on the older side, gathered in Tartu's Town Hall Square to protest against LGBT+ events being held at a youth center in Tartu, Delfi writes (link in Estonian).

Young counterprotesters also arrived on the scene in support of the LGBT+ community, several of them carrying pride flags

The Facebook invite for the demonstration, titled "Sõbraga KOOS" ("TOGETHER with my Friend"), notes that no one can change their identity, but people can change their attitudes, including whether one respects people as they are or not.

Participants are asked to make signs bearing reasons why they support the LGBT+ community.

