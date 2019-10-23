Aeg: Perling to continue as acting prosecutor general if no consensus

Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg admitted that because the government lacks consensus, Prosecutor General Lavly Perling will have to continue as acting chief prosecutor when her term in office ends in October.

"I find that Lavly Perling has been successful in her work. It is a fact that we're running out of time. I admit today that there is no consensus in the government concerning Perling. It is likely she will continue as acting prosecutor general for a period, after which I will have to take the next steps as minister," Aeg (Isamaa) told the Riigikogu on Wednesday.

Lavly Perling's contract will expire on October 31, while the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) remains opposed to appointing her for a second term. The prosecutor general is appointed by the government, following a proposal by the justice minister. Aeg wants Perling to stay for a second term.

The minister added that he has met with Perling several times and openly and candidly discussed all options and perspectives. "Perling is willing to continue, while we haven't yet agreed on whether she is willing to continue as acting prosecutor general," Aeg said, promising to have clarity inside a week.

Aeg said Perling is bothered by the situation that has developed and the allegations against her.

Aeg said during Riigikogu Question Time that he does not agree with claims that the prosecution has not been up to its tasks. He said that the prosecution has been successful at combating organized crime under Perling, is focusing on crimes by and against minors and has managed to cut proceedings deadlines.

"A lot has been achieved. I commend the work of the entire prosecution and the prosecutor general," Aeg said.

Asked whether EKRE's reluctance to Perling could have been caused by the investigation into former foreign trade and IT minister Marti Kuusik, Aeg said he doesn't know and hasn't asked.

The justice minister said that EKRE has no business in his administrative area. "Our positions clash and they will continue to clash, but one needs to look for compromises, swallow certain utterances and move on when in a coalition."

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!