ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Aeg: Perling to continue as acting prosecutor general if no consensus ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Justice Minister Raivo Aeg
Justice Minister Raivo Aeg Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg admitted that because the government lacks consensus, Prosecutor General Lavly Perling will have to continue as acting chief prosecutor when her term in office ends in October.

"I find that Lavly Perling has been successful in her work. It is a fact that we're running out of time. I admit today that there is no consensus in the government concerning Perling. It is likely she will continue as acting prosecutor general for a period, after which I will have to take the next steps as minister," Aeg (Isamaa) told the Riigikogu on Wednesday.

Lavly Perling's contract will expire on October 31, while the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) remains opposed to appointing her for a second term. The prosecutor general is appointed by the government, following a proposal by the justice minister. Aeg wants Perling to stay for a second term.

The minister added that he has met with Perling several times and openly and candidly discussed all options and perspectives. "Perling is willing to continue, while we haven't yet agreed on whether she is willing to continue as acting prosecutor general," Aeg said, promising to have clarity inside a week.

Aeg said Perling is bothered by the situation that has developed and the allegations against her.

Aeg said during Riigikogu Question Time that he does not agree with claims that the prosecution has not been up to its tasks. He said that the prosecution has been successful at combating organized crime under Perling, is focusing on crimes by and against minors and has managed to cut proceedings deadlines.

"A lot has been achieved. I commend the work of the entire prosecution and the prosecutor general," Aeg said.

Asked whether EKRE's reluctance to Perling could have been caused by the investigation into former foreign trade and IT minister Marti Kuusik, Aeg said he doesn't know and hasn't asked.

The justice minister said that EKRE has no business in his administrative area. "Our positions clash and they will continue to clash, but one needs to look for compromises, swallow certain utterances and move on when in a coalition."

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

ekrelavly perlingraivo aegprosecutor general


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:29

Kaljulaid meets new Emporer and robots in Japan

17:12

Minister tight-lipped about sale of Patarei Sea Fortress

16:59

R&D council to take decisions into own hands

16:40

Aeg: Perling to continue as acting prosecutor general if no consensus

16:17

Former Tallinn nightclub Vabank files for bankruptcy

15:48

Reps: Final kindergarten curriculum will take a couple more years

15:22

Riigikogu grants UK drivers one year grace period after Brexit

15:09

President on media freedom at Äripäev conference

14:55

Tallinn could introduce tourism tax in 2021

14:13

Swedbank profits remain unchanged at €148.2 million to September

13:40

Police will not open criminal proceedings into Tallinn Transport

12:59

Trade minister opposes private media newspaper delivery proposal

12:33

Unions turn to national conciliator after minimum wage negotiations fail

12:25

Live: Estonian National Ballet celebrates World Ballet Day

12:01

Ida-Viru County tourism increases to summer 2019

11:32

Education minister: Abolishment of basic school exams not yet decided

10:55

Riigikogu tasks government with developing Estonian language plan

10:34

Municipal scheme brings nearly 600 young people back to work or education

09:56

Statistics: Record number of cinema visits in 2018

09:34

Audit: Free higher education reform outcomes 'patchy'

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: