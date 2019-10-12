Justice Minister: Chief prosecutor candidate issue to be solved soon

Estonia's ruling coalition is set to arrive at a solution as regards the candidate for the new prosecutor general in a couple of weeks' time, Justice Minister Raivo Aeg says.

Aeg (Isamaa) told the government press conference on Thursday that the candidate for the new prosecutor general will definitely be a very important topic in the coming few weeks and as things stand, it is yet to be agreed when the government will start discussing the topic.

"I have named my candidate, it is Mrs Perling," Aeg said, referring to incumbent Lavly Perling.

Aeg said that while the appointment of the candidate of the prosecutor general is a matter of the area of government of the Ministry of Justice, the candidate has to be found through consultations.

"We will arrive at a solution in a couple of weeks' time," Aeg said.

The chairman of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE), Interior Minister Mart Helme, said that EKRE will not disclose the name of its candidate as long as it isn't clear whether the candidate has the coalition's unanimous support or not.

"The media always wants intrigue," said Helme, whose party has expressed its opposition to the appointment of Perling for a new term. "We will not provide you with intrigue this time around," he added.

Perling's term of office ends in Oct. 31. Pursuant to the law, the prosecutor general is appointed to office by the government at the proposal of the minister of justice.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!