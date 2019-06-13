Ratas supports Perling continuing as prosecutor general

Speaking at Thursday's government press conference, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said that he supports Lavly Perling continuing to serve as prosecutor general for another term.

Asked what the government's position is regarding Perling continuing to serve as prosecutor general, Ratas responded that the government is still discussing its nomination for the position.

Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) did not comment on the topic. On Tuesday, Helme also declined to comment when contacted by ERR regarding the matter.

Lavly Perling announced in mid-May that she wished to continue serving as prosecutor general for a second term. Her current term ends this autumn.

Helme said at the time that EKRE had its own candidate for the post, but did not wish to reveal who it was.

Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) told ERR on Tuesday that he would prefer to see Perling remain prosecutor general.

According to Estonian law, the prosecutor general is appointed by the Estonian government at the proposal of the Minister of Justice after hearing the opinion of the Legal Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu.

