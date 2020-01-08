ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Court denies early release to Russian man convicted of working for FSB

News
BNS
Screenshot of Aleksei Vassiljev.
Screenshot of Aleksei Vassiljev. Source: ERR
News

The Viru County Court denied early release to a young man who was convicted of working for the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in 2018 and sentenced to four years in prison.

The court decided not to release Aleksei Vassiljev on parole with the application of electronic monitoring.

A spokesperson for the Viru County Court, Maili Ounaaed, told BNS neither the prison nor the prosecutor's office supported his early release.

The young man was sentenced to four years in prison by Harju County Court in March 2018 under two provisions of the Penal Code for non-violent activities directed against the independence and sovereignty or territorial integrity of the Republic of Estonia and for the preparation of a computer-related crime. His activities were targeted against Estonian state agencies.

Vassiljev's term of imprisonment began with his arrest on November 4, 2017.

Vassiljev is a resident of the town of Kingissepp in Russia's Leningrad Oblast. He studied programming at the Sillamae vocational school and subsequently continued his studies in the same field at the Viru College of Tallinn University of Technology.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

