ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Birds injured by oil pollution found in Saaremaa ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Sõrve, Saaremaa
Sõrve, Saaremaa Source: ERR
News

Several very ill and oil-sodden birds have been found on the shore of Sõrve in Saaremaa in the last week

Birdwatcher Mati Martinson wrote on Meie Maa that as of January 30, she has found four or five gulls covered in oil at Sõrve on the beach. 

"I have found four or five of them so far, but exactly how many oily birds there are is unknown because some of the weakened birds are also prey to foxes on the beach," Martinson wrote, adding that there does not appear to be a major oil spill nearby.

Oil pollution can only be assumed rather than confirmed, but it has been reported some passing ships have dumped bilge water into the sea and birds could have become exposed to it at sea, it is also being pushed closer to the shore by the wind.

There is little chance of birds being rescued as those who allow themselves to be caught are already so exhausted they cannot be saved. Those who are in better condition usually cannot be caught again.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

environmentpollution in the balticestonian wildlifesaarema
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:11

Buildings expert: Stricter building code has led to unfounded panic

13:26

Architecture museum hosts exhibition of noted Estonian-Americans' work

12:52

Gallery: Arvo Pärt's creation concert was extremely successful

12:29

Klaas, Tiik and Asser: We want to strengthen TÜK not demolish it

11:52

TÜK clinic heads want Klaas and Eelmäe to resign from supervisory board

11:27

Birds injured by oil pollution found in Saaremaa

11:04

Ministry wants additional €150 million a year to improve welfare system

10:17

Gallery: Snowdrops blooming in February

09:52

Environmental board: Lack of sorting biggest issue in waste disposal

09:23

President not to hold further legal assessment of pension reform bill

08:56

€30 million to be spent on bulletproof jackets for Defense Forces

08:27

Hiiumaa's Kõpu Lighthouse receives new LED light

03.02

Digital skills training to be provided for 500 family doctors and nurses

03.02

Contemporary art museum in Tallinn gets new lease of life

03.02

Tartu coalition should be confirmed next week

03.02

Estonian-Dutch offshore Saaremaa wind farm may go ahead

03.02

Gallery: Government and president meet for delayed end-of-year meeting Updated

03.02

Terras in Brussels: I can communicate with people

03.02

Riigikogu committee in no hurry to discuss latest pharmacy reform proposals

03.02

January breaks average temperature records

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: