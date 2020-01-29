ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Center Party MP denied highest level security clearance ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Martin Repinski.
Martin Repinski. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Member of the Riigikogu Martin Repinski (Center) did not receive the highest level clearance to access state secrets and was moved from the government's National Defense Committee to the Constitutional Committee, website Delfi reported.

Repinski said the reason he was denied state secrets clearance is because he often visits Russia on business, Delfi wrote (link in Estonian).

"Yes, that's true," Repinski admitted.

"I think the reason I was denied is because I often go to Russia. I do business and try to bring investment from Russia to Estonia and vice versa to help Estonian businessmen expand their business in Russia."

"I deal with mediating contacts between Estonia and Russia in various fields. I have never made any secret of these matters, but when it became an obstacle to gaining the secret clearance for NATO, I respect that decision. I do not want to give up contacts and cooperation I have made over the years."

In the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, Repinski said he wanted to ensure that the rights of everyone and everyone, formulated in Chapter II of the Estonian Constitution, were always protected and that the protection of national minorities and the principles of autonomy formulated in the Constitution become a reality in Estonia.

Editor: Helen Wright

