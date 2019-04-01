ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Jõhvi municipality to sue interior minister over alleged slander ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Elder of Jõhvi municipality Martin Repinski (Centre).
Elder of Jõhvi municipality Martin Repinski (Centre). Source: ERR
News

The local municipality of northeastern Estonian town of Jõhvi has accused interior minister Katri Raik (SDE) of slander, and is to sue her, BNS reports.

The alleged slander concerns the municipality itself, rather than any specific individual, it is reported, and appeared in a post on Ms Raik's social media account on 22 March.

In the post, Ms Raik stated that a non-profit, MTÜ Jõhvi Noorteparlament, had received a financial subsidy from the Jõhvi municipality, a claim which the municipality rejects as false.

Elder of the Jõhvi municipality Martin Repinski (Centre) said that no payouts had been made, nor would be in future, nor earmarked in the municipality budget for 2019.

"Several progressively-minded municipalities support the activities of the youth council to link young people more to local life,'' Mr Repinksi said, according to BNS.

''The municipality of Johvi allocated €30,000, via the supplementary budget this year, for the operating costs of the youth council, with which we already wished to intensify the activity of the youth council this year," he continued.

"If the minister of the interior considers it necessary to comment on this simultaneously with doing her work, and sees other connections in the municipality's actions, my recommendation for her is to get informed first. As things stand now, her opinions rely too much on rumors ... to disseminate them," he added. 

The municipality reportedly demands Ms Raik publish a post retracting what it says are the incorrect claims, next to her original social media post, and requests those media outlets that republished Ms Raik's post to issue a retraction.

MTÜ Jõhvi Noortepalament is run by Jekaterina Vassiljeva, whom Ms Raik claimed is a friend of Mr Repinski.

Martin Repinski was minister for rural affairs in Jüri Ratas cabinet, but resigned after two weeks in the post, in 2017.

His resignation followed an article in investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress alleging that the Repinski-owned Konju Organic Farm had sold goat cheese labeled as an Estonian product, which had in fact in part been supplied by a Netherlands-based company, De Molkerei.

Mr Repinski denied those claims, for which the journalist covering the case, Marian Männi, received that year's Bonnier award for investigative journalism.

Katri Raik ran for parliament in the Ida-Viru County district, where Jõhvi is located.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

martin repinskikatri raikcentre partyjõhvi municipality


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
31.03

EKRE approves candidate list for European Parliament elections

31.03

Ratas concerned about Centre Party ratings, but confident about coalition

30.03

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa extended boards support formation of coalition

30.03

Ratas: Coalition agreement not inconsistent with Centre's worldview

30.03

Kallas proposes coalition talks to Centre again

30.03

First design contract for Rail Baltica signed

29.03

EKRE danger to society, Centre danger to economy, says former premier

29.03

President Kaljulaid marks NATO anniversary with 30 km military load carry

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
12:42

Gallery: Sunday protest in defence of freedom attracts hundreds in Tallinn

11:48

Trial of those accused of giving bribes to Savisaar postponed until Friday

10:37

Coalition compromise: EKRE to be given 'golden key' in referendums

09:48

Feature: What direct democracy could look like in Estonia

09:01

Kontaveit surpasses Kanepi as top-ranked Estonian tennis player of all time

Business
27.03

Report: €135 billion high-risk money moved through Swedbank Estonia

27.03

Madis Müller proposed as next Bank of Estonia governor

26.03

Statistics Estonia: General government continues in deficit in 2018

25.03

Shirt producer Sangar to end production in Estonia

25.03

Circuit court suspends 5G frequency auction following competition complaint

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:04

Jõhvi municipality to sue interior minister over alleged slander

13:32

Pensions of 350,000 in Estonia increase 8.4% on Monday

12:42

Gallery: Sunday protest in defence of freedom attracts hundreds in Tallinn

11:48

Trial of those accused of giving bribes to Savisaar postponed until Friday

10:37

Coalition compromise: EKRE to be given 'golden key' in referendums

09:48

Feature: What direct democracy could look like in Estonia

09:01

Kontaveit surpasses Kanepi as top-ranked Estonian tennis player of all time

07:19

The Long Road to Laulu- ja Tantsupidu, Part 2: Europe and beyond

31.03

Day in the Life: Lena the festival organiser

31.03

Isamaa to focus on national interests in European Parliament elections

31.03

Estonian MPs observing presidential elections in Ukraine

31.03

EKRE approves candidate list for European Parliament elections

31.03

President convenes first sitting of new Riigikogu for 4 April

31.03

Ratas concerned about Centre Party ratings, but confident about coalition

30.03

Kaul Nurm wants out as Free Party chair

30.03

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa extended boards support formation of coalition

30.03

Ratas: Coalition agreement not inconsistent with Centre's worldview

30.03

Kallas proposes coalition talks to Centre again

30.03

First design contract for Rail Baltica signed

29.03

EKRE danger to society, Centre danger to economy, says former premier

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: