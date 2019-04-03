ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Repinski not ruling out leaving politics altogether

Outgoing Jõhvi Municipal Mayor Martin Repinski (Centre).
Outgoing Jõhvi Municipal Mayor Martin Repinski (Centre). Source: ERR
Outgoing Jõhvi Municipal Mayor Martin Repinski (Centre), who has sown significant confusion by firing a number of his subordinates before deciding to leave the post in order to take up his seat in the XIV Riigikogu, has not ruled out leaving politics altogether in the near future.

Jõhvi is set to see its seventh municipal mayor in just five years after Mr Repinski decided earlier this week to take up his seat in the Riigikogu to convene for the first time on Thursday. His decision was all the more curious given the fact that he had recently spoken of forming his own team and dismissed a number of officials in Jõhvi.

Mr Repinski will be the second municipal mayor in a row in Jõhvi to serve in the position for less than a year. He tried to dispel suspicions that he only came to serve as municipal mayor in order to run for election the Riigikogu with the support of municipal funds. Overall, he claimed, he more likely lost votes in leaving the Riigikogu to come serve as municipal mayor.

According to opposition council member and former Jõhvi municipal mayor Aivar Surva, one reason why Mr Repinski may have left his position as municipal mayor is that he is interested in the immunity offered to MPs. Mr Surva thinks that Mr Repinski might believe that he is helping his party with his behaviour, but in reality it may lead to losing votes instead.

Departure from politics may come soon

Mr Repinski is not worried about losing any votes, however, especially as he has not ruled out leaving politics altogether to return to agriculture.

"I don't regret entering politics, but I won't rule out that at some point I will return [to my goat farm], and I won't rule out that this might happen relatively soon already," he said.

Shortly before deciding to leave his position as municipal mayor for the Riigikogu, Mr Repinski dismissed several officials deemed not suitable by Jõhvi municipal leaders. According to Mr Repinski, he wanted these employment contracts terminated before he returned to the Riigikogu.

Max Kaur, the current deputy municipal mayor of Jõhvi, is the Centre Party's favourite ahead of the elections for a new municipal mayor planned for 11 April.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

