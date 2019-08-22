Repinski disappears amid own coup in Jõhvi

Regional paper Põhjarannik reported that Martin Repinski (Centre), who resigned as municipal mayor of Jõhvi this spring in order to take up his elected seat in the Riigikogu, had urged the local opposition to oust leaders of the Jõhvi Municipal Government and Municipal Council, even suggesting a new municipal mayor, but then disappeared at the deciding moment.

On Thursday's agenda at the Jõhvi Municipal Council are votes of no confidence against the municipal government led by Max Kaur (Centre), municipal council chairman Eduard East (Centre) and deputy council chairwoman Jelena Bezvoditskaja (Centre). The no-confidence motions against them were submitted at a sitting late last month by opposition council members joined by Centre group member Allan Mänd.

Jõhvi opposition leader Niina Neglason as well as several other Jõhvi Municipal Council members confirmed to regional Põhjarannik (link in Estonian) that the initiative behind this no-confidence attempt came from ex-municipal mayor Martin Repinski.

According to Neglason, Repinski had signed one draft of the no-confidence motion, but he had later asked that his signature be removed, as he had spoken to Centre Party chairman Jüri Ratas and the latter had allegedly said that one was allowed to vote against fellow party members, but one could not sign a no-confidence motion against them.

Teet Enok said that Repinski had also suggested a new candidate for municipal mayor as well — former Rakvere mayor Andres Jaadla, who had rejoined the Centre Party this spring.

To the surprise of everyone behind the no-confidence motion, however, Repinski decided to suspend his powers as council member last week. He likewise didn't show up to a gathering of those supporting the motion, and has not returned Põhjarannik's calls.

