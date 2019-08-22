ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Repinski disappears amid own coup in Jõhvi ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Martin Repinski in Jõhvi.
Martin Repinski in Jõhvi. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Regional paper Põhjarannik reported that Martin Repinski (Centre), who resigned as municipal mayor of Jõhvi this spring in order to take up his elected seat in the Riigikogu, had urged the local opposition to oust leaders of the Jõhvi Municipal Government and Municipal Council, even suggesting a new municipal mayor, but then disappeared at the deciding moment.

On Thursday's agenda at the Jõhvi Municipal Council are votes of no confidence against the municipal government led by Max Kaur (Centre), municipal council chairman Eduard East (Centre) and deputy council chairwoman Jelena Bezvoditskaja (Centre). The no-confidence motions against them were submitted at a sitting late last month by opposition council members joined by Centre group member Allan Mänd.

Jõhvi opposition leader Niina Neglason as well as several other Jõhvi Municipal Council members confirmed to regional Põhjarannik (link in Estonian) that the initiative behind this no-confidence attempt came from ex-municipal mayor Martin Repinski.

According to Neglason, Repinski had signed one draft of the no-confidence motion, but he had later asked that his signature be removed, as he had spoken to Centre Party chairman Jüri Ratas and the latter had allegedly said that one was allowed to vote against fellow party members, but one could not sign a no-confidence motion against them.

Teet Enok said that Repinski had also suggested a new candidate for municipal mayor as well — former Rakvere mayor Andres Jaadla, who had rejoined the Centre Party this spring.

To the surprise of everyone behind the no-confidence motion, however, Repinski decided to suspend his powers as council member last week. He likewise didn't show up to a gathering of those supporting the motion, and has not returned Põhjarannik's calls.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

martin repinskijõhvi


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Government crisis
10:28
09:53
12:17
09:22
11:21
MORE NEWS
21.08

Haron Dikajev sentenced to 12 years in prison

21.08

Ratas, Kaljulaid discuss closer cooperation with India during VP visit

21.08

Reform wants no-confidence vote against Ratas on Monday

21.08

Hong Kong protesters to create human chain inspired by Baltic Way

21.08

Starship Technologies plans campus expansion after $40 million funding win

Opinion
Business
15.08

State investing more in real estate than predicted, at €83 million

14.08

Pensions hike depends on state of budget, says Isamaa leader

14.08

Statistics: Employment of older people at 10-year high

13.08

Government to unveil state real estate purchase strategy Thursday

13.08

Benefits restructure sees rise in pension payouts despite fall in claimants

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:42

Ott Tänak in action in Germany from Thursday evening

17:38

Blockchain taps Estonian startup Veriff for identity verification services

16:53

'Truth and Justice' selected for Estonia's Oscar nomination

16:42

Helme: People can begin applying to leave second pension pillar next July

15:31

Ratas: For me, Vaher matter has been resolved

15:22

Väike Strait sea cable installation begins between Saaremaa and Muhu

14:19

Repinski disappears amid own coup in Jõhvi

13:56

Former interior minister Margus Leivo dies

13:29

Paper: Taltech systematically defrauded EU program Updated

12:07

July alcohol purchases by Finns up 19 percent on year

11:16

Kadri Simson: Michal might consider Reform-EKRE coalition

10:26

Helme, Vaher meet, confirm continued cooperation

10:14

Footwear chain Deichmann opens first store in Estonia

09:21

Aas: Rail Baltica must take potential Tallinn ring railroad into account

09:09

Registration for free Estonian language classes opening 10 am Thursday

21.08

Haron Dikajev sentenced to 12 years in prison

21.08

Ratas, Kaljulaid discuss closer cooperation with India during VP visit

21.08

Gallery: Russian president visits Helsinki

21.08

Reform wants no-confidence vote against Ratas on Monday

21.08

Hong Kong protesters to create human chain inspired by Baltic Way

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: