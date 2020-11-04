news

Center Party board overrules regional call to expel MP

Martin Repinski.
Martin Repinski. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Riigikogu member Martin Repinski will not be expelled from the Center Party, its board decided Tuesday.

Center's Ida-Viru County branch requested Repinski's dismissal in late October, criticizing his activities in the town of Jõhvi, and saying that he acted in the interests of sponsors rather than the party, thereby damaging its image.

The criticisms, made by Ida-Viru County CenteR Party chair Marek Kullamägi, had appeared in the local media, and a vote of the branches' 11-member board saw six in favor of the expulsion of Repinski, a former government minister, with one opposed, one spoiled ballot, and three not present.

However, the party's Secretary-General, Mihhail Korb, told the regional branch to sort out the squabble themselves, noting that they too had broight the party's name into disrepute.

"The situation is really quite embarrassing, that such statements have been made about a party member, especially one who has been quite active in the party," Korb said.

"These types of remarks arise from misunderstandings, and avoiding each other. The board instructed me to to mediate and remove all disagreements and obstructions, to reach a common understanding," Korb added.

Repinski was nominated rural affairs minister in Jüri Ratas' first cabinet in November 2016, only to resign two weeks later following a media storm about business practices at a farm he runs.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

