Board of Center Party's Ida-Viru chapter seeking Repinski's expulsion

Martin Repinski.
Martin Repinski. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The board of the Ida-Viru County chapter of the Estonian Center Party has decided to make a proposal to the management of the party to expel Martin Repinski from the party and it must now be discussed by the board of the Center Party, the regional Pohjarannik writes.

The majority of the members of the board of the Center Party's Ida-Viru County chapter, which gathered on Friday evening, voted in favor of expelling Repinski from the party in a secret ballot.

Eight of the 11 members of the board were present at the meeting, and six of them were in favor of expelling Repinski, one was against and one ballot was damaged.

Members of the Ida-Viru chapter of the Center Party have long accused Martin Repinski of damaging the party's reputation and also violating the statutes.

Center Party MP Martin Repinski has announced his intention to return to the city council of Jõhvi in November and the coalition, which came to power in September, has promised him the position of council chairman.

Editor: Helen Wright

