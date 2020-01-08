Gallery: Danish soldiers arrive at Tapa military base

The Danish Defense Forces took over from the French contingent at Tapa military base on Wednesday, starting a two-year rotation.

At a ceremony on Wednesday morning in Tapa, the French contingent who served in the Allied Battle Group last spring handed over responsibility to the Danes.

Major General Indrek Sirel, Deputy Commander of the Defense Forces who attended the ceremony, said: "We hope that the service of the soldiers will be very meaningful, as was the case with the previous rotation. We can learn a lot from Danes who use the same battle machines as the Scouts battalion."

Colonel Vahur Karus, commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade, said: "The presence of allies in Estonia demonstrates the unity of NATO in defending its territory. The presence of the Allies brings with them a variety of capabilities through which the Estonian Defense Forces gain insight and skills in using allied technologies."

The ceremony was also attended by Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark Kristina Miskowiak Beckvard, representatives of the contributing countries, and members of the defense forces.

Currently, more than 1,000 members of the Defense Forces are serving in the Battle Group at Tapa. The group consists of soldiers from the UK and Denmark.

--

