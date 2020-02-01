ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
LIVE at 10:50 am: Treaty of Tartu centennial conference 'Tartu Peace 100' ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The original Treaty of Tartu briefly on public display at the National Archives of Estonia. February 2, 2017.
The original Treaty of Tartu briefly on public display at the National Archives of Estonia. February 2, 2017. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
This Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is hosting an international, English-language conference at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu celebrating the centennial of the signing of the Treaty of Tartu on February 2. ERR News will be broadcasting the all-day conference live.

Conference program

10:50 a.m. Welcome remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu

11:00 a.m. The Tartu Peace Treaty of 1920: Historical importance

Panel: Dr. David Feest, Nordost-Institut, University of Hamburg; Professor Konstantin Khudoley, School of International Relations, Saint Petersburg State University; Professor Kimmo Rentola, professor of Contemporary History, University of Helsinki.

Moderator: Dr. Kaarel Piirimäe, associate professor, Institute of History and Archaeology, University of Tartu.

12:30-1:30 p.m. Lunch

1:30-3:00 p.m. Questions of international law related to the Tartu Peace Treaty

Panel: Dr. Gleb Bogush, associate professor of law, Higher School of Economics, Moscow; Dr. Marie Jacobsson, principal legal adviser on international law, Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, and associate professor of international law, Lund University; Dr. Jarna Petman, associate professor of international law, University of Stockholm, and adjunct professor of international law, University of Helsinki; Professor Dainius Zhalimas, president of the Constitutional Court of Lithuania.

Moderator: Professor Lauri Mälksoo, professor of international law, University of Tartu.

3:00-3:30 p.m. Coffee break

3:30-5:00 p.m. Foreign policy today: The security of small states in today's turbulent world

Panel: Prof. Hiski Haukkala, professor of international relations, University of Tampere; Margus Kolga, Estonian ambassador to Sweden; Kadri Liik, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR); Professor Ben Tonra, professor of international relations, University College Dublin.

Moderator: Dr. Kristi Raik, director, Estonian Foreign Policy Institute (EFPI).

5:00 p.m. Concluding remarks

Treaty on display

The original Treaty of Tartu, concluded between Estonia and Soviet Russia to end the 1918-1920 War of Independence, is currently on display at ERM through February 2.

Admission to the museum's permanent exhibition, "Encounters," will be free on Sunday in honor of the centennial.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tartu peace treatyconferencestreaty of tartu
