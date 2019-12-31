War of Independence ceasefire centennial to be marked on Friday

Commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the ceasefire of the War of Independence will be held in Tallinn, Tartu, and Narva on Friday, January 3.

The day marks the end of hostilities in the War of Independence in 1920. Over 6,000 people died during in the war, 3,588 of them in direct combat.

To commemorate those who died, a minute's silence will be held across the country at 10.30 a.m.

A ceremony will be held in Tallinn which will be attended by the Minister of Defence Jüri Luik and others on Freedom Square.

In Tartu, wreaths will be placed at the Kalevipoeg monument by representatives of the City of Tartu and the Tartu District of the Estonian Defence League. The bells of Tartu's churches will also ring for 100 seconds.

A ceremony will also be held in Narva which will be attended by the 1st Infantry Brigade, alongside the Narva City Government, the Defense League and the Police and Border Guard Board on Peetri Square in Narva.

Colonel Vahur Karus, commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade, said: "The city of Narva and its strong defense played a very significant role in the history of our country - the city that resisted three enemy invasions, the freedom fighters and the inhabitants of Narva helped Estonia to assert its independence."

The celebration of the anniversary at Peetri Square begins at 10.15 a.m. and until 1:00 p.m. visitors can see the 1st Infantry Brigade and the NATO allied Battle Group.

The War of Independence was a war to protect and secure Estonia's independence. It took place from November 28, 1918 to January 3, 1920, with Soviet Russia and in June and July 1919 against the Landeswehr.

As a result of the War of Independence, the Red Army was suppressed in Estonia and the Tartu Peace Treaty on February 2, 1920 recognized Estonia's national independence.

