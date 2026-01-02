Estonia to commemorate War of Independence anniversary this Saturday

On Saturday January 3, Estonia commemorates the 106th anniversary of the end of the War of Independence. To mark the occasion, ceremonies will be held in Tallinn, Tartu and Narva.

A minute of silence will be observed on at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday to commemorate those who fell in the Estonian War of Independence. At that time, 106 years ago, a ceasefire began marking the end of the Estonian War of Independence.

In Tallinn, after the minute of silence has been observed, Maj. Gen. Andrus Merilo, Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), and Maj. Gen. Ilmar Tamm, Commander of the Defense League (Kaitseliit), will lay wreaths at the War of Independence Victory Column in Freedom Square (Vabaduse Väljak).

Speeches will be given by Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200), high school student Jessika Jõesaar and Märt Mürk, a representative of the Estonian Union of Student Corporations.

Archbishop Urmas Viilma will then lead those gather in prayer.

Tartu

On Saturday morning, the Tartu branch of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) will lay wreaths at the city's three memorials to those who fought in the War of Independence, starting at the Pauluse Cemetery at 9 a.m., followed by the Julius Kuperjanov memorial in Raadi Cemetery at 9.35 a.m., and the War of Independence memorial at Raadi Cemetery at 9.45 a.m.

At 10.25 a.m., a special commemorative event will be held at the Kalevipoeg War of Independence memorial including speeches, the laying of wreaths and a minute of silence in honor of those who lost their lives.

The Kalevipoeg War of Independence memorial in Tartu. Source: Ruudu Rahumari

Throughout the day, the bells of Tartu's Town Hall will also play a special program of tunes to mark the occasion, as follows:

At 9 a.m. Juhan Aavik "Hoia, Jumal, Eestit"

At 12 noon Peep Sarapik "Ta lendab mesipuu poole"

At 3 p.m. Rein Rannap "Nii vaikseks kõik on jäänud"

At 6 p.m. Peep Sarapik "Ta lendab mesipuu poole"

At 9 p.m. Juhan Aavik "Hoia, Jumal, Eestit"

Narva

In the border town of Narva, there will be a military parade starting in Peetri Square.

The parade begins at 10:15 a.m. with visitors able to view weapons and equipment used by the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) until 1.30 p.m.

Among the equipment on display will be Challenger and Abrams tanks, a K9 self-propelled howitzer, a Scout Battalion combat vehicle and other equipment used by the PPA, border guards, and rescue services.

At 2:00 p.m., there will be a further parade along Tallinna maantee.

In Narva, a traditional parade will take place on January 3 to mark the anniversary of the end of the War of Independence. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

The armistice between the Republic of Estonia and Soviet Russia was signed on December 31, 1919. The armistice agreement stipulated that hostilities on the front between Estonia and Soviet Russia would end at 10.30 a.m. on January 3, 1920.

On February 2, 1920, a peace treaty was signed in Tartu and the War of Independence ended with an Estonian victory.

The tradition of holding a minute of silence each year on January 3 at 10.30 a.m., the time when the armistice came into force, began in the 1920s. The silence is held to honor both Estonians and foreigners who fought in the War of Independence and gave their lives for Estonian freedom.

In addition to Allied soldiers and volunteers, some 75,000 fighters took part in the War of Independence on the Estonian side. More than 6,000 lost their lives.

January 3 is also an official flag day in Estonia with Estonian flags raised in all state and local government buildings across the country.

