Gallery: Estonian War of Independence commemorations in Narva

News
Commemoration of the Estonian War of Independence in Narva.
Open gallery
49 photos
President Alar Karis spoke on Tuesday in Narva at a ceremony attended by members of the Estonian Armed Forces, the Defence Forces (EDF), the Defence League and NATO allies to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the end of the 1918-1920 Estonian War of Independence.

During the ceremony, Karis said, that the courage to be free is not an obligation, but an opportunity.

"Narva chose "Europe begins here" as its motto. And so it is, that from Narva the European idea space begins. However, Narva's motto could also be "Freedom begins here." Because indeed, from here - from the side of Narva - there is a dividing line between freedom on one side and the absence of freedom on the other. The line is no longer a conceptual one, but a political one, which positions us on the first steps of freedom," Karis said.

Wreaths were then laid at the foot of the Siivertsi memorial in honor of those who gave their lives fighting for Estonian independence.

Editor: Michael Cole

