Poll: Estonians trust president more than other political institutions

According to the results of a nationwide poll conducted by Turu-uuringute AS and commissioned by the Government Office, 71 percent of the Estonian population have trust in the president. The Riigikogu was the least trusted of Estonia's political institutions for those surveyed.

Trust in the president of Estonia was highest among the poll's older respondents, with 92 percent of those aged 75 years and over expressing trust in the head of state. 75 percent of those aged between 65 and 74 years also said they trusted the president.

The level of trust in the president as an institution was lower than the national average among those aged 35-49 (63 percent) and 25-34 (64 percent), who took the survey.

The survey revealed, that levels of trust in the president differed significantly according to respondents' nationalities.

82 percent of ethnic Estonian respondents have trust in the president, while just 12 percent said they did not. However, among non-ethnic Estonians surveyed, only 46 percent said they trust the president, with 36 expressing a lack of trust. 18 percent could not say.

According to the poll, levels of trust in the president were highest in central (85 percent) and southern Estonia (83 percent). Meanwhile, the president was least trusted by respondents in Estonia's northeastern regions (46 percent).

Local governments

The poll also found, that local governments are the second most trusted political institution in Estonia, with 69 percent of respondents said they trust their local governments.

Among ethnic Estonian respondents, this figure was 71 percent, while 64 percent of the non-ethnic Estonians, who took part in the poll, also expressed trust in their local governments.

The results show, that non-ethnic Estonian respondents have a greater amount of trust in local governments than they do in the president.

Dividing the figures by region, trust in local governments was highest in northern Estonia (81 percent) and lowest in northeastern Estonia (42 percent).

Government of the Republic of Estonia

52 percent of those surveyed said, that they have trust in the Estonian government. Of the ethnic Estonians polled, this figure was 60 percent, with 36 percent saying they did not trust the government.

35 percent of respondents of other nationalities expressed trust in the Estonian government, while 53 percent said they did not trust it.

Trust in the government was higher than the national average in southern, northern and central regions of Estonia. Trust was lower than average in Estonia's western and northeastern regions, as well as in Tallinn.

Riigikogu

The least trusted of Estonia's political institutions among those surveyed was the Riigikogu. Just 49 percent of respondents said they trusted the Riigikogu, while 43 percent expressed distrust.

Among ethnic Estonian respondents, 55 percent had trust in the Riigikogu, while 40 percent did not. For those of other nationalities, 37 percent said that they trusted the Riigikogu, while 50 percent expressed distrust.

Trust in the Riigikogu is higher than the national average in northern and southern Estonia, and lowest in the country's northeastern regions.

The survey was commissioned by the Estonian Government Office and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS by telephone and online between December 14 and 19, 2022.

The survey was targeted at Estonian residents aged 15 and above. A total of 1,256 people responded.

