Independence war memorial arrives in Hiiumaa

On Wednesday, the biggest component of the new War of Independence (1918-1920) memorial arrived in Hiiumaa from Finland. The island is the only county without a commemoration site.

The 25-ton cylinder will list the 1,700 islanders who died or participated in the war and will be located in front of Pühalepa Church.

The structure is made of CorTen steel, was produced in Finland, and the Center for Defense Investments is covering its transportation costs.

"The process of creating the memorial has taken years," said municipal mayor Hergo Tasuja. "At times, it even raised the question of whether it exists at all — like a unicorn, of which there are pictures and cartoons, but no one has ever seen or touched one. Now it's in Hiiumaa and visible to all."

The project has been led for years by the Hiiumaa Heritage Protection Society.

The War of Independence memorial in Hiiumaa, based on a design by Sander Paljak, has required hundreds of thousands of euros to complete. The memorial was partially funded by the state and partially by the local municipality.

