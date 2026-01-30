X!

Tartu, Tallinn to mark 106th anniversary of peace treaty on Monday

News
{{1769787840000 | amCalendar}}
The Kalevipoeg War of Independence memorial in Tartu.
The Kalevipoeg War of Independence memorial in Tartu. Source: Ruudu Rahumari
News

The 106th anniversary of the signing of the Tartu Peace Treaty will be commemorated on Monday (February 2) across Estonia.

The treaty was signed on February 2, 1920, between Estonia and Soviet Russia. Russia agreed to recognize Estonia's independence and the borders of its territory. With the signing of the treaty, Estonia's War of Independence came to an end.

Tartu

On Monday, representatives of Tartu's high schools will lay wreaths and candles in front of the Jaan Poska sculpture. They will then head to the Estonian Literary Museum, where a meeting will begin around the Tartu Peace Treaty negotiation table.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) and Tartu Tamme High School graduate Elo Rahman will both give speeches at the meeting.

At 11 a.m., a ceremony will be held at the Kalevipoeg monument by the bank of the Emajõgi River.

Short speeches will also be given there by Klaas, members of Korp! Amicitia Anna Elisabeth Benno and Lilli Maire Adson, and Cadet Sergeant Karl Henrik Tiko of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Academy. Wreaths and candles will also be placed at the monument.

At 11:30 a.m., a public meeting organized by the Estonian Freedom Party – Farmers' Union will begin in front of Vanemuise 35. Short speeches will be given on the topic of the Tartu Peace Treaty.

At 4 p.m., the KGB Museum (Riia 15b) will host a themed evening entitled "Tartu in World War II – When Peace Did Not Last." The event aims to remind people that, in addition to official agreements, peace also requires a strong sense of unity and determination.

More information is available (in Estonian) here.

105th anniversary of the Treaty of Tartu at Kadriorg. Source: Välisministeerium

Tallinn

A memorial ceremony will take place in Kadriorg Park at the statue of Jaan Poska at noon.

Speakers will include Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna, France's Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad, and Mihkel Märtens, a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' young diplomats.

At 6 p.m., the Estonian War Museum at Viimsi Manor will host a café-style discussion evening, where Riigikogu member and security expert Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200) and Head of the National Defense Courses Madis Mikko will discuss war and peace.

Narva

A memorial ceremony will begin at the Garrison Cemetery at noon. Wreaths will be laid in honor of those who fell in the War of Independence, and tribute will be paid to those who gave their lives for Estonia's independence.

Pärnu

At 10 a.m., a memorial ceremony will take place at the War of Independence monument in Alevi Cemetery. Representatives from organizations and associations of the city of Pärnu and the county will participate. The Mihkel Lüdig Men's Choir will perform a program appropriate for the occasion.

At 6 p.m., a concert will take place in the chamber hall of the Pärnu Concert Hall. Performers include the Mihkel Lüdig Men's Choir, the Boys' Choir of the School of Arts, and the top young soloists from Pärnumaa who took part in the Estonian Men's Choral Association's boys' soloist competition.

This article was updated to add information about activities in Tallinn, Narva and Pärnu.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:14

Tartu, Tallinn to mark 106th anniversary of peace treaty on Monday Updated

12:41

Estonia's parliament adopts statement supporting people of Iran

11:39

Islanders want state to support 100 year old store in Pärnu County set to close

09:11

Estonia plans to create smaller pig farms to reduce swine fever outbreak risks

08:40

Electricity prices to peak at almost €400 per megawatt-hour on Sunday

31.01

Estonia weighs possible eastern border closure after Russia crossing

31.01

University of Tartu proves medieval monk's pork fat iron treatment worked

31.01

Tennis player Elena Malõgina wins big in Birmingham

31.01

FBI controversial smartphone sting operation led to nearly 30 arrests in Estonia

31.01

Estonia's islands battle 'worse ice conditions in 10 years' amid ferry stoppages

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.01

FBI controversial smartphone sting operation led to nearly 30 arrests in Estonia

31.01

Estonia weighs possible eastern border closure after Russia crossing

30.01

Baltic states agree to create military mobility 'Schengen' area

31.01

Estonia's islands battle 'worse ice conditions in 10 years' amid ferry stoppages

30.01

Estonia to leave international health format over Russian membership

31.01

'Fascist' politician who called for Russian invasion of Estonia faces penalty

29.01

Baltic Sea ice covers 90,000 square kilometers

31.01

Estonian Navy to join Finnish-led Baltic Sea maritime surveillance network

31.01

University of Tartu proves medieval monk's pork fat iron treatment worked

29.01

Animals at Tallinn Zoo making the most of harsh winter weather

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo