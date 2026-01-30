Tartu, Tallinn to mark 106th anniversary of peace treaty on Monday

The 106th anniversary of the signing of the Tartu Peace Treaty will be commemorated on Monday (February 2) across Estonia.

The treaty was signed on February 2, 1920, between Estonia and Soviet Russia. Russia agreed to recognize Estonia's independence and the borders of its territory. With the signing of the treaty, Estonia's War of Independence came to an end.

Tartu

On Monday, representatives of Tartu's high schools will lay wreaths and candles in front of the Jaan Poska sculpture. They will then head to the Estonian Literary Museum, where a meeting will begin around the Tartu Peace Treaty negotiation table.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) and Tartu Tamme High School graduate Elo Rahman will both give speeches at the meeting.

At 11 a.m., a ceremony will be held at the Kalevipoeg monument by the bank of the Emajõgi River.

Short speeches will also be given there by Klaas, members of Korp! Amicitia Anna Elisabeth Benno and Lilli Maire Adson, and Cadet Sergeant Karl Henrik Tiko of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Academy. Wreaths and candles will also be placed at the monument.

At 11:30 a.m., a public meeting organized by the Estonian Freedom Party – Farmers' Union will begin in front of Vanemuise 35. Short speeches will be given on the topic of the Tartu Peace Treaty.

At 4 p.m., the KGB Museum (Riia 15b) will host a themed evening entitled "Tartu in World War II – When Peace Did Not Last." The event aims to remind people that, in addition to official agreements, peace also requires a strong sense of unity and determination.

105th anniversary of the Treaty of Tartu at Kadriorg. Source: Välisministeerium

Tallinn

A memorial ceremony will take place in Kadriorg Park at the statue of Jaan Poska at noon.

Speakers will include Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna, France's Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad, and Mihkel Märtens, a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' young diplomats.

At 6 p.m., the Estonian War Museum at Viimsi Manor will host a café-style discussion evening, where Riigikogu member and security expert Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200) and Head of the National Defense Courses Madis Mikko will discuss war and peace.

Narva

A memorial ceremony will begin at the Garrison Cemetery at noon. Wreaths will be laid in honor of those who fell in the War of Independence, and tribute will be paid to those who gave their lives for Estonia's independence.

Pärnu

At 10 a.m., a memorial ceremony will take place at the War of Independence monument in Alevi Cemetery. Representatives from organizations and associations of the city of Pärnu and the county will participate. The Mihkel Lüdig Men's Choir will perform a program appropriate for the occasion.

At 6 p.m., a concert will take place in the chamber hall of the Pärnu Concert Hall. Performers include the Mihkel Lüdig Men's Choir, the Boys' Choir of the School of Arts, and the top young soloists from Pärnumaa who took part in the Estonian Men's Choral Association's boys' soloist competition.

