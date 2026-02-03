Margus Tsahkna: Peace requires strength, unity and thoughtful action

Estonia's survival, our national continuity and our freedom are inseparably linked to how we act today: whether we can demonstrate that democracy and the rules-based international order are worth defending and supporting, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said on the 106th anniversary of the Tartu Peace Treaty.

Today, 106 years after the conclusion of the Tartu Peace Treaty, we gather here at the National Library – a place that preserves the memory of our culture, knowledge and history. This is not only a day of commemoration, but also a reminder that peace, freedom and security are not gifts, but responsibilities that must be upheld and passed on. Estonia's Declaration of Independence expressed our people's clear will to be free and independent; the Tartu Peace Treaty was the international confirmation of that will. It was this treaty that laid a firm foundation for Estonia's statehood, affirming our right to decide what our state and our future shall be.

The Tartu Peace Treaty demonstrated that a small nation can shape its destiny wisely, unitedly and with determination. There was no room for doubt or haste. Creating peace required wisdom, a clear sense of purpose and an unwavering belief in the justice of our cause. Here, in the National Library today, we feel that same awareness. Just as books and documents carry knowledge and wisdom from one generation to the next, the Tartu Peace Treaty also carries its message forward: peace requires strength, unity and thoughtful action.

As the writer Ene Mihkelson has observed, the past lives within us, shaping the character of our nation. The Tartu Peace Treaty is not merely an agreement, but a symbol of a courageous decision and of the effort made in the name of freedom – an effort that continues to shape our identity today.

This message is just as relevant now. Ukraine is facing aggression that threatens its people's right to independence and the entire values space of rules-based Europe. Ukraine's future is not only a matter for Ukrainians – it will determine what kind of Europe we shape together. A Europe governed by rules and values, or a world in which the stronger impose their will on others? A just and lasting peace in Ukraine can only be achieved if aggression does not go unpunished. This means ensuring accountability for those responsible and using frozen Russian assets to compensate for the damage caused. Peace that is not founded on justice cannot endure.

Estonia's position is clear: Ukraine's independence and sovereignty are vital to us, because they are also a guarantee of our own freedom and security. Our history teaches us that a small nation does not build its security on military strength alone, but also on allied unity and clear rules. The European Union and NATO are the frameworks within which peace can endure. Without unity and firm guarantees, any peace agreement would only constitute a temporary pause, not a secure future.

Even at the time of the Tartu Peace Treaty, Estonia's statesmen understood that peace cannot be built on words alone. Jaan Tõnisson wrote then: "Freedom is not a gift, but a responsibility that must be upheld and learned to be defended." This simple yet profound idea reminds us that peace and freedom cannot be taken for granted. They require attention, awareness and unity – just as, here in the National Library, the guardians of knowledge and history keep our nation's memory alive.

In Kalju Lepik's poetry, the same idea is expressed more lyrically: "Our land remains in our hearts; every sunset carries the voice of freedom." These lines remind us that the Tartu Peace Treaty was not merely a political agreement – it is an enduring value in our hearts, one that every generation must carry forward by safeguarding Estonia's freedom and statehood in all that it does.

In today's world, short-term solutions are not enough. A lasting peace in Ukraine and across Europe can only be achieved if Ukraine is secure, stable and economically strong, and if aggression does not go unpunished.

This requires European unity and acumen. We must not allow political differences to weaken allied support. All peace initiatives must be guided by the need to safeguard Europe's integrity and long-term security, not by short-term interests.

Today, it is our duty to support Ukraine, maintain European unity, and ensure that Estonia's continued existence and freedom are secured for future generations. This is peace whose value is measured not only in treaties, but in our actions, our unity and our resolve.

For Estonia, this is also a personal matter. Our state endured thanks to the Tartu Peace Treaty and the decisions that followed. Estonia's survival, our national continuity and our freedom are inseparably linked to how we act today: whether we can demonstrate that democracy and the rules-based international order are worth defending and supporting.

Standing here in the National Library, we feel the strength of our shared bond – through knowledge, history and culture. We can look calmly at our past, learn both from mistakes and from achievements, and draw wisdom for the future. The Tartu Peace Treaty teaches us that freedom, peace and security are achievements that must be safeguarded and defended continuously – together and consciously.

Today, on the 106th anniversary of the Tartu Peace Treaty, I have the honour of awarding the Jaan Poska Medal – posthumously – to Heinrich Laretei. This recognition is dedicated above all to his unwavering service to the Estonian state, including his role in preserving, alongside other vital documents, the original text of the Tartu Peace Treaty.

Heinrich Laretei, Estonia's envoy to Sweden, Denmark and Norway from 1936 to 1940, refused to submit to the orders of the Soviet authorities after the occupation and continued his work in Stockholm, remaining loyal to Estonia. Thanks to his determination, the most important documents from the Estonian legation's archives were saved, including the original Tartu Peace Treaty, which Laretei kept hidden until it was handed over to August Rei, Prime Minister of the Estonian Government in Exile. The document was later preserved in the Baltic Archives in Stockholm until Estonia restored its independence.

For her commitment to upholding the principles of the Tartu Peace Treaty, the Jaan Poska Medal is also awarded to Estonia's Ambassador Aino Lepik von Wirén, through whose efforts the original text of the Tartu Peace Treaty returned to Estonia from the Baltic Archives 24 years ago. Born in Stockholm and trained in law, Aino Lepik von Wirén has served Estonia in several positions of responsibility and currently represents Estonia as Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe.

