High school students reflect on Tartu Peace Treaty's legacy in difficult times

On the 106th anniversary of the signing of the Tartu Peace Treaty, high school students in Tartu said they really value what the treaty stands for, especially nowadays with so much uncertainty in the world.

The anniversary of the signing of the Tartu Peace Treaty began with a traditional meeting involving students from Tartu high schools. The meeting was held at the very table in the Estonian Literature Museum where the treaty was signed exactly 106 years ago.

"In literature class, we watched Martti Helde's film "Risttuules" ("In the Crosswind"), which is about deportation. It was difficult not to cry. Memories like that can often evoke bittersweet feelings even in young people who have not experienced it themselves, but understand or at least try to understand their ancestors," said Tartu Tamme High School graduate Elo Rahman.

According to the high school students who were present at the events on Monday, the peace treaty is particularly close to their hearts at the moment, when there are so many conflicts and so much uncertainty in the world.

"For young people, the Tartu Peace Treaty means a lot. Especially in today's world, considering everything that is going on. It is very important to remember this, and it is a great joy to remember that something like this exists," said Liisbet, a student at Miina Härma High School.

"What stuck with me most today was when (Mayor of Tartu) Urmas Klaas mentioned the numbers: that over 5,000 people lost their lives in the War of Independence and 14,000 people were wounded. I couldn't be more grateful or appreciative that, thanks to them, I have a free Estonia to live in," said Hettel and Kata, students at Jaan Poska High School.

"Another thing I remember from Urmas Klaas' speech is that the Tartu Peace Treaty is the foundation of the Estonian state. We have to keep it in our hearts in order to preserve this peace," they added.

The ceremony to mark the 106th anniversary of the Tartu Peace Treaty. Source: Michael Cole

On Monday morning, a traditional ceremony also took place at the Kalevipoeg monument.

"We have peace in our country, but the world we live in is becoming increasingly unpredictable. What is true today might change tomorrow. We know that all too well from our history," said Anna Elisabeth Benno and Lilli Marie Adson, members of Korp! Amicitia in their speech at the monument.

"At this time, we must talk about the Tartu Peace Treaty as the birth certificate of an independent state and pass on its value to younger generations to ensure the survival of our republic, the opportunity to have education in our native language and the continuation of our cultural history."

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!