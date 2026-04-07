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Heritage Society wants Tartu Peace Treaty celebrated as a national holiday

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The original Tartu Peace Treaty.
The original Tartu Peace Treaty. Source: EV100
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The Estonian Heritage Society has proposed to the government and the Riigikogu that the anniversary of the Tartu Peace Treaty be declared a national holiday.

Madis Morel, chairman of the society, wrote in the proposal that the Tartu Peace Treaty holds landmark significance in Estonia's history and that the treaty is the founding document of the Republic of Estonia.

"Without the victorious War of Independence, we might not have the opportunity to celebrate the anniversary of the Republic of Estonia. This extremely important date deserves greater nationwide attention in how we approach our history. This is especially relevant in Ida-Viru County and among Russian-speaking youth, as the date is often quietly overlooked in schools in the region. Many students there do not know at all why it is such an important day for Estonia's independence."

The Estonian Heritage Society is of the view that, in order to properly value the Tartu Peace Treaty, February 2 should be declared a national holiday. The society believes this would send a particularly strong signal at a time when Russia is once again attempting to destroy an independent country and has marginalized the significance of the Tartu Peace Treaty in relations between Estonia and Russia, treating it merely as a historical document.

Estonian History Month

The Estonian Heritage Society also proposed declaring February as Estonian History Month.

"February is a significant month in Estonian history. In addition to the Tartu Peace Treaty and the anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, several major figures in Estonian history were born in February — Konstantin Päts, Johan Laidoner and Johan Pitka. This month could feature events primarily aimed at young people and it would be very important in promoting the value of our history. We believe that while Estonia's recent history is taught in schools, the way it is covered depends heavily on each teacher's individual approach. Marking Estonian History Month would be especially important in shaping the understanding of the Republic of Estonia among non-Estonian-speaking youth."

The peace treaty between the Republic of Estonia and Soviet Russia was signed after difficult negotiations on February 2, 1920, in Tartu. The treaty ended the War of Independence, which had lasted nearly a year and a half and was the first major achievement in the young Estonian state's foreign relations. It established Estonia's eastern border and saw Soviet Russia recognize the independence of the Republic of Estonia in perpetuity. It also opened the way for Estonia to gain international recognition as an independent state.

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