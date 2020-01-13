Supreme Court marks centennial on Tuesday

The Supreme Court of Estonia marks its 100th anniversary on Tuesday.

The first public sitting of the highest court in the land took place in Tartu Town Hall on January 14, 1920, following Estonia winning its independence, and events celebrating the centennial will kick off at 11.00 a.m. with Supreme Court Chief Justice Villu Kõve unveiling a memorial plaque on the wall of Jaan Poska Upper Secondary School, which was the seat of the court's first composition from 1920-1935.

The plaque was designed by sculptor Tiiu Kirsipuu.

At 11:30 a.m., a commemorative postage stamp will also be unveiled, at the Treaty of Tartu hall in the Jaan Poska school. The stamp, designed by Indrek Ilves, features a work by graphic artist Viive Kuks depicting court's current building on Toomemäe Hill in Estonia's second city.

The presentation will be followed by a festive meeting in the town hall at 2 p.m.

A music piece for carillon bells, composed by Paula Pajusaar for the occasion is also to take place at the town hall at 6 p.m., with an arrangement by carillonist Merle Kollom.

The work, a gift from the Supreme Court to the City of Tartu, is also to be played from the town hall's bell tower at 6 p.m. every evening through January.

