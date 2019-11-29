No room in city budget for Vaba Lava Narva

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Vaba Lava Narva.
Vaba Lava Narva. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Vaba Lava Theatre Centre sought €100,000 in funding from the City of Narva for the support of the activity of its Narva center, however the city did not include the line in its budget.

Narva Mayor Aleksei Jevgrafov told regional paper Põhjarannik (link in Russian) that several of the city's own projects don't even fit into its core budget, which simply doesn't have any room to accommodate Vaba Lava as well.

"But the budget will be discussed throughout December in the committees of the city council, and changes may be made to it," Jevgrafov added.

The mayor is likewise scheduled to meet with Vaba Lava leadership as well next month.

Vaba Lava Narva was opened on Dec. 1, 2018, with its opening dedicated to the centennial of the Republic of Estonia.

The Narva theater center features a 216-seat black box-style theater and related auxiliary and office rooms as well as a 70-seat studio. Also part of the theater center located at Linda 2 are a smaller 50-seat hall and a cafe and gallery space.

ERR's new Narva studio, the Narva Estonian Language House, and the main offices of the Integration Foundation are among other tenants in the same complex.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

narvavaba lava
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

