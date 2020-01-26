ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Kai Art Center starts 2020 with 'radical' neon light installation

Anne Katrine Senstad's Radical Light.
Photo: Anne Katrine Senstad's Radical Light. Author: Renee Altrov
The 2020 exhibition season of Tallinn's Kai Art Center will open on Sunday with the monumental light installation "Radical Light" by internationally renowned Norwegian artist Anne Katrine Senstad.

Senstad's work, which Kai Art Center calls an "immersive light sculpture environment" has been created especially for the 450m2 exhibition space exhibition space the historic former submarine factory at Port Noblessner.

It has been constructed of neon lights and "is an invitation to encounter the perceptive sensations of light and sound in pure form and their transformational effect on the experience of space," the center says.

This is one of Senstad's largest indoor works to date and the light sculpture is conceived as a monument and a matrix.

A unique sound environment composed specifically for Radical Light by acclaimed composer JG Thirlwell will play during the exhibition and there will also be a film and lecture program accompanying the exhibition

Anne Katrine Senstad is a transdisciplinary Norwegian artist whose work tackles the intersections of light sculpture, installation art and immersive environments, photography and video, land and site-specific art.

Radical Light is open from January 26th to April 26th.

Editor: Helen Wright

kai art centeranne katrine senstad
