Gallery: Kreenholm textiles go on display in Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Patterns: Textile Designs of Kreenholm 1963–2005
Photo: Patterns: Textile Designs of Kreenholm 1963–2005 Author: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
An exhibition showcasing the textiles made at Narva's former textile factory, Kreenholm, opened at the Estonian Museum of Applied Art and Design in Tallinn on Friday.

The exhibition "Patterns: Kreenholm's Textile Design 1963-2005" was opened at the Estonian Museum of Applied Art and Design on January 30, introducing the textile production of the Kreenholm Manufactory and the artists who designed it.

The development of the Krenholm Manufactory, founded in 1857, has been viewed from the perspective of both economic, industrial and architectural history, but little is known about the textile designers who worked there and remained anonymous in the era, but who strongly shaped the region. 

The aim of the exhibition is to introduce the central output of the factory, textile production, related conditions, possibilities and processes and the artists who designed it.

The first group of artists started in Kreenholm in 1963 with the opening of the Georg factory specializing in jackets, which laid a solid foundation for the production of fabrics. 

The exhibition features textiles artists from the early 1960s including Irina Shevchuk, Shamil Aliyev, Koidu Sirp, Maasike Maasik, Boris Uvarov, Nadezhda Hlestkova, Tamara Barbarina, Natalya Kapayeva, Yelena Jupatova and others.

The exhibition was shown last year at Narva Museum and has been adapted and expanded with newly found material. "Patterns: Kreenholm's Textile Design 1963-2005" is open until May 24 at the Estonian Museum of Applied Art and Design.

Editor: Helen Wright

narvakreenholm
