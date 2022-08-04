Tartu Food and Wine Festival starts Friday

News
Tartu Food and Wine Festival.
Tartu Food and Wine Festival. Source: Evelin Lumi
News

Pop-up restaurants, food trucks and concerts will take place this weekend during the Tartu Food and Wine Festival which opens for the fifth time on Friday (August 5).

This year, the festival will be set up along Vabaduse Puiestee, near Kaarsild Bridge, where local producers will set up their stalls, trucks and restaurants. A lounge area will also be open in the city center.

Over the three-day event it will be possible to take part in wine tastings and trainings with small producers and and seek advice from the best sommeliers. Tartu City Wines — white, red, rosé and sparkling wine — were chosen at the beginning of the week and will be officially announced at the opening of the festival. A charitable painting and wine auction for Ukraine will also be held in the wine area.

 On opening night, Joel Ostrat's Big Dinner will be held for the first time during the festival, with a special menu prepared by Inga and Toomas Lunge.

The next day you can cheer on contestants in the preliminary-round of the new cooking show MasterChef Eesti, in Tartu.

Street musicians will perform on Friday and Saturday, with Jüri Pootsmann, Alika and Funkifize performing on the big stage together with Inga Tislar and Lauri Pihlap. Tommaso Primavera & Band and Svjata Vatra will be setting the mood in the wine area.

A children's area will be open as part of the family programme, where the Yellow Cats of Vanemuine Theatre and many others will be offering great activities.

On August 7, the third day of the festival, Tammelinn Home Cafe Day will be taking place, with 35 home cafes waiting for visitors.

The food and wine festival is organized by the City of Tartu, Vein and Vine, Tiigi Society House, Tammelinna Society, and Tartu Turg. The program is being run by restaurateur and chef Joel Ostrat.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:28

Ex-Free Party leader: Riigikogu harder nut to crack for newcomers nowadays

18:07

Census: Estonian women still among EU's most highly educated

17:49

Consular assistance options for Estonians in Russia now very scarce

17:31

Hansab to open service points for issuing Estonian identity documents

17:10

Ott Tänak third in Rally Finland opening test

16:43

Gallery: Traditional Hiiumaa 'boat blankets' get contemporary take

16:29

Bank of Estonia issues €271 million cash in second quarter

16:12

Reinsalu: If West remains passive, Russia gains an advantage in Ukraine

15:55

Illness forces swimmer Jefimova to withdraw from European championships

15:41

Narva councilors want to meet government to resolve tank monument issue

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.08

Estonia to discuss possible switch to European gauge with Latvia, Lithuania

03.08

Photos: Crowd gathers around Narva's Soviet tank monument Wednesday evening

13:32

Kallas: Soviet monuments will be moved as soon as possible

01.08

Security expert: We may see changes in course of war in Ukraine soon

03.08

Integration Foundation opens free Estonian language class registration

12:48

First full-size IKEA in Estonia opens on August 25

11:47

Daily: Goalkeeper Hein promoted to Arsenal first team ahead of new season

02.08

Five-year statistics: More Estonians returning to country than leaving

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: