Tartu Food and Wine Festival starts Friday

Pop-up restaurants, food trucks and concerts will take place this weekend during the Tartu Food and Wine Festival which opens for the fifth time on Friday (August 5).

This year, the festival will be set up along Vabaduse Puiestee, near Kaarsild Bridge, where local producers will set up their stalls, trucks and restaurants. A lounge area will also be open in the city center.

Over the three-day event it will be possible to take part in wine tastings and trainings with small producers and and seek advice from the best sommeliers. Tartu City Wines — white, red, rosé and sparkling wine — were chosen at the beginning of the week and will be officially announced at the opening of the festival. A charitable painting and wine auction for Ukraine will also be held in the wine area.

On opening night, Joel Ostrat's Big Dinner will be held for the first time during the festival, with a special menu prepared by Inga and Toomas Lunge.

The next day you can cheer on contestants in the preliminary-round of the new cooking show MasterChef Eesti, in Tartu.

Street musicians will perform on Friday and Saturday, with Jüri Pootsmann, Alika and Funkifize performing on the big stage together with Inga Tislar and Lauri Pihlap. Tommaso Primavera & Band and Svjata Vatra will be setting the mood in the wine area.

A children's area will be open as part of the family programme, where the Yellow Cats of Vanemuine Theatre and many others will be offering great activities.

On August 7, the third day of the festival, Tammelinn Home Cafe Day will be taking place, with 35 home cafes waiting for visitors.

The food and wine festival is organized by the City of Tartu, Vein and Vine, Tiigi Society House, Tammelinna Society, and Tartu Turg. The program is being run by restaurateur and chef Joel Ostrat.

