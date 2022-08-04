Gallery: Kuressaare Maritime Festival brings parties, concerts to Saaremaa
The annual Kuressaare Maritime Festival will bring parties and concerts to Estonia's largest island Saaremaa this week.
This year's event takes place for the 26th time between August 1-6 at Raiekivi Säär peninsula.
The main concerts take place on August 5-6 on the two stages on the peninsula, while smaller events took place at smaller harbors between August 1-4.
ERR's Saaremaa correspondent Margus Muld photographed the activities earlier this week.
Editor: Helen Wright