Estlink 1 undersea electricity cable to undergo maintenance this week

The Estlink 1 electricity cable between Estonia and Finland will undergo scheduled maintenance for four days this week in preparation for more extensive maintenance next year.

The work on the undersea cable will take place from August 27 to 31, during which system operators Elering and Fingrid will, among other things, prepare for two months of maintenance planned for next year.

Elering management board member Reigo Kebja said regular maintenance of electricity interconnections is necessary to maintain the reliability of Estonia's electricity system.

Estlink 1 will undergo longer scheduled maintenance next year for two months, from March 15 to May 16, and then again between July 19 and August 2.

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