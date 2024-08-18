Annual White Lady Festival held in Haapsalu

This weekend, the coastal Estonian city of Haapsalu has come alive with the White Lady Festival, an annual event that has been held for decades.

Each year, the festival encompasses, among other things, a big fair, a motorcycle show and late-night performances at Haapsalu Castle of a special summer production.

Organized by Haapsalu Cultural Center, the festival fair filled the waterfront promenade with some 115 vendors and plenty of buyers.

"Every year we make at least one loop around [the fair] and always end up buying something," said shoppers Heli and Anti. "We're on the lookout for a wooden spatula. We didn't find one last year; maybe this year we'll luck out."

Crowds have been gathering at Africa Beach to watch various performances, and nearby in the shade, Ranna Rantšo has offered kids the chance to see farm animals from their sanctuary up close.

From midday Saturday, Müristaja MC also held its annual White Lady Bike Show.

"The White Lady Bike Show is an expo of rebuilt and handbuilt motorcycles, and we're hosting it for the 12th time already," said Müristaja MC representative Meelis Palm. "This is to bring these bike builders together to chat with each other, to measure up to one another and to show their handiwork off to the public."

This year's White Lady summer production is once again Kai Tarmula's "Maila," which premiered last year.

The late-night performances are held at Haapsalu Castle each night of the festival.

