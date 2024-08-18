Annual White Lady Festival held in Haapsalu

News
Motorcycles at the White Lady Festival in Haapsalu. August 2024.
Motorcycles at the White Lady Festival in Haapsalu. August 2024. Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"
News

This weekend, the coastal Estonian city of Haapsalu has come alive with the White Lady Festival, an annual event that has been held for decades.

Each year, the festival encompasses, among other things, a big fair, a motorcycle show and late-night performances at Haapsalu Castle of a special summer production.

Organized by Haapsalu Cultural Center, the festival fair filled the waterfront promenade with some 115 vendors and plenty of buyers.

"Every year we make at least one loop around [the fair] and always end up buying something," said shoppers Heli and Anti. "We're on the lookout for a wooden spatula. We didn't find one last year; maybe this year we'll luck out."

Crowds have been gathering at Africa Beach to watch various performances, and nearby in the shade, Ranna Rantšo has offered kids the chance to see farm animals from their sanctuary up close.

From midday Saturday, Müristaja MC also held its annual White Lady Bike Show.

"The White Lady Bike Show is an expo of rebuilt and handbuilt motorcycles, and we're hosting it for the 12th time already," said Müristaja MC representative Meelis Palm. "This is to bring these bike builders together to chat with each other, to measure up to one another and to show their handiwork off to the public."

This year's White Lady summer production is once again Kai Tarmula's "Maila," which premiered last year.

The late-night performances are held at Haapsalu Castle each night of the festival.

Click here for more info about the White Lady Festival, including the legend that inspired the annual event.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:03

Estonian expert: Goals of Kursk operation still unclear to Americans

13:56

Annual White Lady Festival held in Haapsalu

12:34

Interest up in studying at University of Tartu's Pärnu College

11:39

All Tallinn tram lines back in service from Monday Updated

11:28

Estonian professor: International law permits Ukraine to fight on Russian soil

10:25

Elering installs second undersea power cable between Saaremaa, Muhu islands

17.08

Gallery: Tartu 2024 Pride takes place

17.08

Estonian government looking for munitions manufacturer in Ämari

17.08

Former mayor considers plan to fire Tallinn hobby school director cowardly

17.08

Lauri Laats: Little hope for a strong and united opposition

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.08

Vilkur the hamster begins work with Estonian police

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.08

Gallery: Tartu 2024 Pride takes place

16.08

Paramount+ TV series starring Michael Fassbender scenes being filmed in Estonia

17.08

Former mayor considers plan to fire Tallinn hobby school director cowardly

17.08

Analyst: Salary fund tax could slow down hiring

16.08

Estonian startup owing investors millions puts in for reorganization

28.10

Biggest Kohuke Sets World Record

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo