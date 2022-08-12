Saaremaa man creates labyrinths in flower field

String, an iron bar and a strimmer were used by a Saaremaa man to create huge labyrinths in a flower field on Estonia's biggest island.

Indrek Nõgu marked out all 37 circles of the flower of life pattern with string and an iron bar in a field in Nässuma. Each sphere has a 36 meter diameter.

"It's a difficult thing to do even on paper. With a computer program, it's easy, you just move the circles to the right place. But when I started doing it here, I was quite amazed to be able to make all 37 circles with the strimmer, so that the pattern that we see here could be seen," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"It's so big, but while doing it you cannot understand where you are at all. There was a constant fear that maybe I'd strimmed in the wrong place. But so far it's been good and I haven't."

The labyrinths were created for the Saaremaa Spirit Festival (Saaremaa hingevestival) but Nõgu has plans to make another bigger design.

"My bigger vision is to make a forest labyrinth. But I do not know if it will be possible, we need 10 hectares, then we will have a particularly grandiose masterpiece," he said.

Watch the clip here.

Indrek Nõgu strimming in the labyrinth. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!