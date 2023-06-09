Outdoor cinema to open in Tallinn's Noblessner port through the summer

News
The Port of Noblessner in North Tallinn (picture from 2021). The open cinema will be held in the square just above, in this photo at least, the marina,
The Port of Noblessner in North Tallinn (picture from 2021). The open cinema will be held in the square just above, in this photo at least, the marina, Source: Martin Dremljuga
News

An outdoor cinema will be open during the summer months in the Noblessner development in North Tallinn.

The cinema, operated by art house theater Kino Sõprus, will be showing a range of movies, both in Estonian and in French, German, English and other languages.

Cinema manager Ivar Murd said: "Tallinn has been missing an outdoor cinema during the summer months for a long time now, so we decided to fill this gap by jointly organizing the project with Sõprus and venue the PROTO Invention Factory."

"We will open the outdoor cinema, working four days a week, in July, with a program assembled from some of Sõprus' favorite movies. The program has been also part-prepared in cooperation with Institut Français and the Goethe-Institut."

Murd added that the screen will be located at the Noblessner Foundry (Noblessneri valukoda, Peetri 10), while passersby and local residents need not be worried about noise pollution – soundtracks will be available through headphone rental which, together with a seat, will cost €10.

The facility is to host 100 seats and will be open July (10 p.m. movie start) and August (9 p.m. start) and, in the case of rain, viewing will repair to the Sõprus Kai Kino, adjacent to the open space.

The season-opener will be "Marie Antoinette" (2006, dir. Sofia Coppola), with other offerings to includes "Little Miss Sunshine" (2006), "Karaoke Paradise" (2022) and "The Worst Person in the World" (2021), as well as Danny Boyle classic "Trainspotting" (1996).

Domestically-produced movies to be shown will include "Tühirand" (2006), Jan Uuspõld läheb Tartusse" (2007) and "Fred Jüssi. Olemise ilu" (2020).

A retrospective of Jean Luc Godard, who died last year, is also planned.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:30

Estonia amends 10-year defense plan to sharply increase ammunition stocks

18:02

Vabamu adds Estonia's LGBT history to permanent museum exhibition

17:30

Ukrainian nurses take B1 exam to continue medical studies in Estonian

16:49

Outdoor cinema to open in Tallinn's Noblessner port through the summer

16:10

Estonian government to confirm new VAT rates on Monday Updated

15:28

Foreign Minister hits head of Russian Orthodox church with entry ban

15:22

Some Tallinn and Ida-Viru County vocational schools still teach in Russian

15:06

Kaja Kallas lent husband €350,000 for investment purposes

14:51

Expert: Flooding in Kakhovka could spread Chernobyl contamination

13:39

Lääneranna municipality remains firm on schools closure

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08.06

Estonia issues 10-year Schengen ban to Kremlin activist

06.06

Bolt increases drivers' commission and raises customer prices

15:06

Kaja Kallas lent husband €350,000 for investment purposes

08.06

Spike in Russian GPS interference hit Estonia in early June

08.06

Government confirms Estonia will not participate in EXPO 2025

07.06

Survey: Less than a third of Russian residents in Estonia identify as such

07.06

Elron introduces new passenger regulations for travel on Estonian trains

08.06

Jewish group suspends membership of Estonia's national minority council Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: