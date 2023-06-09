Outdoor cinema to open in Tallinn's Noblessner port through the summer

An outdoor cinema will be open during the summer months in the Noblessner development in North Tallinn.

The cinema, operated by art house theater Kino Sõprus, will be showing a range of movies, both in Estonian and in French, German, English and other languages.

Cinema manager Ivar Murd said: "Tallinn has been missing an outdoor cinema during the summer months for a long time now, so we decided to fill this gap by jointly organizing the project with Sõprus and venue the PROTO Invention Factory."

"We will open the outdoor cinema, working four days a week, in July, with a program assembled from some of Sõprus' favorite movies. The program has been also part-prepared in cooperation with Institut Français and the Goethe-Institut."

Murd added that the screen will be located at the Noblessner Foundry (Noblessneri valukoda, Peetri 10), while passersby and local residents need not be worried about noise pollution – soundtracks will be available through headphone rental which, together with a seat, will cost €10.

The facility is to host 100 seats and will be open July (10 p.m. movie start) and August (9 p.m. start) and, in the case of rain, viewing will repair to the Sõprus Kai Kino, adjacent to the open space.

The season-opener will be "Marie Antoinette" (2006, dir. Sofia Coppola), with other offerings to includes "Little Miss Sunshine" (2006), "Karaoke Paradise" (2022) and "The Worst Person in the World" (2021), as well as Danny Boyle classic "Trainspotting" (1996).

Domestically-produced movies to be shown will include "Tühirand" (2006), Jan Uuspõld läheb Tartusse" (2007) and "Fred Jüssi. Olemise ilu" (2020).

A retrospective of Jean Luc Godard, who died last year, is also planned.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!