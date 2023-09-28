Gallery: Memorial held to mark 29th anniversary of MS Estonia disaster

This Thursday, September 28, marks the 29th anniversary of the sinking of the MS Estonia ferry in the Baltic Sea. A traditional memorial service was held at the Broken Line memorial in Tallinn at noon to remember those who lost their lives.

Those who perished in the MS Estonia disaster were also remembered at a memorial service on Pärnu beach on Thursday morning.

The MS Estonia disaster was the largest peacetime shipwreck in the Baltic Sea.

852 people lost their lives after a ferry traveling between Stockholm and Tallinn sank during a storm.

