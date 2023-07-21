Galleries: Steel hull fragments raised on day two of MS Estonia dive

News
Pieces of metal salvaged from the MS Estonia wreck site, July 21, 2023.
Open gallery
49 photos
News

Diving work at the MS Estonia wreck site, now in its second day, continued through the night Thursday to Friday, while on Friday morning, the crew raised two segments cut out from the vessel's steel hull.

The research is being conducted aboard the Viking Reach, sailing under the Norwegian flag and with an international crew and complement which includes two survivors of the tragedy.

Underwater dive robots obtained rock samples first, while the latest samples comprise hull segments which are to be compared with the surrounding bedrock.

The reason for this is to ascertain whether a large, over-40-meter gash in the MS Estonia's starboard hull, first observed in a 2020 dive, was the result of contact with the seabed when the stricken vessel sank, in the small hours of September 28, 1994.

Tauri Roosipuu, lead expert with the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau (OJK) project, told ERR's Dmitri Fedotkin, also on board, that: "In the morning, two steel parts which were cut out of the ship's hull in 1994 were raised (see galleries and video-ed.)."

The cutouts were made by divers in late 1994 in the aftermath of the sinking, but left on the seabed.

"The rock sample, overlap sample and steel parts will next be sent to the lab for analysis,"  Roosipuu went on.

Private sector Norwegian firm Reach Subsea AS is the contracted partner.

The Viking Reach left the port of Karlskrona in Sweden on Tuesday, arriving at the site shortly after midnight Thursday.

Shiftwork has been ongoing, round-the-clock, since then by the OJK and its Swedish counterpart, the SHK, in cooperation with Finnish authorities. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:08

Suspected drug overdoses prompts minister to order Tartu Prison probe

14:56

Photos, videos: Lynx spotted in popular part of Põhja-Tallinn on Friday

14:43

Ukraine offensive options affected by Russian strikes to northeast

14:00

Five Estonian swimmers set to compete in World Aquatics Championships

13:42

Low building material prices cause fall in Q2 2023 construction price index

13:20

Estonian interior ministry wants ban on non-personalized pre-paid SIM cards

12:50

Piletilevi acquires majority stake in Czechia's largest ticketing platform

12:26

Vendace fishing restricted on Peipsi järv as quotas reached

11:57

Commission puzzled by Estonian government decision to preserve Linnamäe dam

11:53

Galleries: Steel hull fragments raised on day two of MS Estonia dive

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.07

Spectacular waterspout filmed off Estonian coast

26.04

Leaked documents reveal Russia's plans for the Baltics

18.07

Estonia's cold climate will not be used to attract tourists in near future

20.07

Financial situation means ViaPlay to stop broadcasting sports in Baltics Updated

20.07

Research ship reached MS Estonia wreck site overnight Thursday

20.07

Gallery: 'Barbie' movie premieres in Estonia

10:56

South Estonia campsite operators report being bothered by Irish travelers

20.07

Estonian historian, politician Aadu Must dies at 72 Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: