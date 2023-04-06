Easter curd cheese and white egg sales are brisk

The consumption of eggs and curd cheese skyrockets during the Easter holiday. Sellers anticipate an increase in egg sales and a 50 percent increase in curd sales this week.

Martin Miido, director of communications for Coop Estonia, says that while the Baltic sprat tray is usually empty by the eve of the Republic of Estonia's anniversary, there might be no white eggs left by Saturday evening this week.

Ats Albert, CEO of Eesti Muna, said around this period, many more eggs, curd cheese and products for the pashas are sold, predicting that curd sales will increase by 50 percent this week.

For egg farmers, this is the busiest time of year, as supermarkets begin placing orders several weeks before Easter. According to Dava Foods, Estonia's largest egg producer, sales are doubled many times over. Põlvamaa Eesti Muna's revenue is lower.

"Easter is essentially our Christmas, with sales increasing tenfold. Because demand exceeds our production capacity, we distribute sales so that all of our partners can purchase something. People always want a white egg before Easter, which has to do with the dying practice," Irmeli Skroman, production manager at Tere Viljandi, said.

As the demand for eggs, particularly white eggs, rises, so does the variety of curd cheese consumed, while manufacturers are adding new products to their curd lines.

So many tradespeople, egg farmers, curd produces will not get Good Friday off.

--

